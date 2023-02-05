ANGLETON — Three second-half goals by Angleton, ignited by freshman JoJo Morales, led the Ladycats to a 3-0 victory against Texas City on a sunny Saturday afternoon at Wildcat Stadium.
Neither team generated much offensive push in the first half, especially in the final 17 minutes. Still, Morales’ goal 10 minutes into the second half gave the No. 21-ranked Angleton the juice it needed to finish off its District 18-5A foe.
“I think with it being Saturday and the sun finally being out, we didn’t have a lot of urgency there in the first half,” Angleton coach Jennifer Briggs said. “So we made some adjustments at halftime, and we wanted to increase the pace of the game along with connecting our passes and finishing in the box.”
“There was a lot of space that we were leaving open and we weren’t exploiting that space either to make runs and to get the ball where it needed to go. … Once JoJo got the ball in the net, that gave us some momentum.”
Morales was in the right place at the right time when the ball found her. She squared up and fired the ball over the Texas City keeper for the game’s first goal at the 29:11 mark.
The Ladycats scored their next two goals within the next four minutes.
Bryanna Armstrong beat the defender and was in a position to shoot toward the goal when she drew a foul in the penalty box. Caylen Alexander then connected on a penalty kick in the 54th minute for a 2-0 lead.
However, Armstrong made sure she got her goal.
Alexander was rushing down the right sideline and toward the end zone when she crossed the ball, picked up by Armstrong on the back side of the net with a defender on her. Armstrong remained patient, positioning herself against the defender and eventually turned around to fire the ball to the left side of the net 1:27 after Alexander’s PK.
“Bry can play anywhere on this field,” Briggs said. “You could probably put her in goal, at forward, anywhere and she is going to give 110 percent of herself. I’m happy she was finally able to get something in the back of the net.
“She has been playing back for us, and she has been doing an amazing job for us back there, but this was a reward for her for all the hard work she’s been doing. That was exciting, and I was happy to see that.”
While the Ladycats did not put another goal on the scoreboard, they continued to attack, finishing with two shots on goal and five shots overall in the final 25 minutes.
After taking a district-opening loss to Friendswood on Jan. 27, the Ladycats (2-1-0, 9-2-0) have outscored Santa Fe and Texas City 8-0 and will look to continue that trend Tuesday when they play Manvel at Freedom Field in Iowa Colony.
