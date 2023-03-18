Brazoswood’s Colton Naquin (5) goes in for a layup over Clear Springs’ Michael Sylvalie (21) during the third quarter of a District 24-6A boys basketball game Dec. 20 at the Performance Gym inside Brazoswood High School.
The Brazoswood Bucs suffered a losing season for the fifth consecutive year, but the program did something during the 2022-23 season it had not done in two years.
The Bucs (1-11, 9-25) snapped a 33-game district losing skid Jan. 17 by beating District 24-6A foe Clear Creek, 58-52.
It marked the program’s first district victory since Jan. 31, 2020, when the Bucs beat Alief Taylor, 57-54.
Clear Falls (10-2, 28-8) won the district, followed by Dickerson (10-2, 25-10), Clear Springs (21-12, 7-5) and Clear Lake (7-5, 22-14.)
The district’s most valuable player went to Clear Falls’ Orlando Horton Jr., and Falls’ Bryan Shelton was named coach of the year.
Dickinson’s Zyon Little and Qasim Boyd were co-offensive players of the year, and David Chong was the newcomer of the year; and Clear Lake’s Armani Reese was the defensive player of the year.
Brazoswood’s Colton Naquin was named a first-team selection.
Other first-teamers included Falls’ Corey Kelly and Josh Moore; Springs’ David Emelife and Alex Belter; Lake’s Jerrick Guidry and Ethan Landers; Brook’s Broderick Jackson and Ja’Michael Young; Creek’s Christian Umana; Dickinson’s Vernon Glover.
No one from Brazoswood earned second-team honors. Other second-teamers included Lake’s Eric Villarreal; Falls’ Javon Murray and Prince Hegwood; Springs’ Ricky Young, Michael Sylvalie and Izu Emelife; Brook’s Raymond Felton and Tristan Lisbony; and Creek’s Allen Moody.
Brazoswood’s honorable mention selection went to Derek DeLeon.
