SWEENY — In the last meeting between Columbia and Brazosport, the Roughnecks saw their fourth-quarter lead evaporate to put their playoff destiny in someone else’s hands.
The Roughnecks made sure history did not repeat itself Saturday night in a winner-take-all for the final spot postseason berth from District 26-4A.
Freshman Mudassir Abdullah accounted for 10 fourth-quarter points during a 13-3 run, helping Columbia qualify for the No. 4 spot with a 33-24 victory at Sweeny High School.
Saturday night not only meant a playoff berth for the West of the Brazos school but also represented a massive turnaround from a three-win team last year.
“It’s been a crazy turnaround. When I got here, I was told there were no wins or losses columns, just trying to improve every day, but from the beginning, we talked to the kids about how we want to make the playoffs,” Roughnecks coach Sean Cox said. “Last year, we were the only team in the entire school who didn’t make the playoffs, so that was our goal, and they did it.
“They fought through adversity, it was an up-and-down year, so it is huge for these kids.”
In the team’s Feb. 3 matchup at Brazosport High School, the Roughnecks led 32-26 entering the fourth quarter, but the Exporters outscored the visiting team 16-9 and never looked back to keep their playoff hopes alive.
“We had a chance to take the lead, but it never happened tonight,” Brazosport coach Travis Pittman said.
The Ships gained momentum in that game by beginning their comeback with a minute left in the third quarter. Saturday looked like a repeat performance when the Ships scored the final five points in the third while Columbia went 0-of-6 from the floor.
Hamza Johnson broke the Roughnecks’ slump with a 3-pointer from atop the arc 28 seconds into the final quarter to extend the lead to 21-14. The Ships closed the gap with two free throws by Savion Lewis, then Abdullah took over.
The freshman drove to the basket and drew the and-one with 4:59 left for a 23-16 score. After missing the free throw, he recorded identical-looking steals on back-to-back possessions, attacking the basket and earning trips to the foul line. He knocked down two free throws on both trips to extend the Columbia lead to 27-16 with 4:36 left.
Lewis connected on a foul shot in the next possession, but Abdullah responded by facilitating a pass to Derek Humbird, which the senior converted into a bucket. Three possessions later, Humbird returned the favor when Abdullah deposited two with a runner in the lane. It capped a 13-3 run to start the fourth quarter and gave Columbia all the momentum with its commanding 31-17 lead with 2:04 remaining. Abdullah finished with 10 points.
“He is one of the hardest-working kids, and this means so much to him,” Cox said. “When we played them the last time, Savio, No. 2, he crossed him over left and right, and that was something that had been on his mind since that moment.
“So for him to get an opportunity for back-to-back steals and do something like that was huge for a freshman. He’s our energy guy. He plays hard the whole game, he’s unselfish and that’s a big deal for us.”
Brazosport’s Trey’vion Galloway and Mallon James connected on late drives to the basket, but the rally was too late for the Exporters to salvage their season. The Exporters finished 6-of-48 (12.5 percent) from the floor.
