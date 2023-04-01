WEST COLUMBIA — The relays and sprinting events continued to be a strength for the Columbia Roughnecks in their third-place finish at the Roughneck Relays on Thursday at Griggs Field.
Bay City won the boys competition with 129 points, followed by Stafford with 108 and the ’Necks with 100. Sweeny placed sixth with 22 points, and Brazosport — with most of its athletes competing in this weekend’s Texas Relays — placed seventh with 17.
The ’Necks had 36 points accounted for in the relays and 26 collected in the sprinting events.
Columbia came out on top in a fast 800-meter relay. Kai Castile, Justin Cottrell, Braylon Thomas and Travis Schoppa — a fill-in for Luke Breazeale — finished with a top time of 1:31.76, beating Stafford by nearly three seconds. The ’Necks finished runners-up in a close 400-meter relay run with the same runners. Columbia crossed the finish line in 43.67, .25 seconds behind El Campo.
In sprints, Thomas was the champion in the 200 open in 22.77, and Cottrell clocked in with a personal-best time of 11.27 for second place in the 100-meter dash. William Murrell placed second in the 400 open with a personal-best mark of 55.34.
Despite a tumble in the 110-meter hurdles, freshman Mudassir Abdullah still placed third in 18.79 and third in the 300 version with a personal-best time of 44.67. Abdullah also grabbed points in the triple jump with a personal-best leap of 40 feet, 9 inches.
Other top finishers for the ’Necks were Gavin Sills in the 800-meter run, clocking in a personal-best mark of 2:14.50; Cade Lamb’s third-place toss of 43-11.5 in the shot put; Kaden Davis’ fifth-place mark of 109-9 in the discus; and Cade Thoe with a runner-up vault of 12-6, a personal-best mark in the pole vault.
BULLDOGS, EXPORTERS
Twelve of the 22 points for Sweeny came from jumping events.
Ten of those came in the pole vault, with Jaxen Schroeder winning with a vault of 13 feet, a personal best for the sophomore.
Cayden Jones placed sixth in both the long and triple jumps. He turned in a personal-best leap of 20-6.25 in the long jump and recorded a distance of 39-1.5 in the triple jump.
The Bulldogs’ other place of strength was in the sprints, with six points. William Bashaw led the way in the 400 open with a personal-best time of 55.70 for third place.
Brazsport’s Shermark Francis led the Exporters with a fourth-place time of 23.80 in the 200-meter dash, a personal best for the sophomore. He also took fifth in the 400 open when he crossed the finish line in 58.93.
Miguel Martinez-Buitrago earned points in the 800 run (fifth, 2:22.10), and Tony Lewis finished strong in the mile run (fifth, personal-best 5:21.76).
The District 26-4A meet takes place April 10 and 12 in Stafford.
