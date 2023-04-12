WEST COLUMBIA — With first place in the District 26-4A standings on the line, the Roughnecks did not blink. They instead blanked the Blackcats.
A nine-run second inning paced Columbia for a 14-0 run-rule victory Tuesday night over Bay City at Renfro Field.
The win improves Columbia to 7-1 in district play with four games left, and Bay City drops to 5-2.
“I felt really good about the team’s performance,” Columbia coach Earnest Pena said. “We hit the ball at the plate great tonight. With the district lead on the line, the kids understood the situation, and this is the next step in the process of them trying to achieve their goals. They have been playing with a lot of energy lately and they’re having fun.”
The Roughnecks got on the board in the opening frame when Logan Bailey and Tate Thrasher each scored on a passed ball for a 2-0 advantage.
From there, it was all Roughnecks. After Bay City starter Ashton Wallace retired the first two batters to start the second inning, Major Marshall reached on an error and Hayden Coker singled. Brian Craig drove in both runners with a double to extend the ’Necks’ lead to 4-0.
In the next at-bat, Payton Johnson’s two-bagger scored courtesy runner Roman Garza.
A walk and a hit by pitch loaded the bases. Fred Kirschner and Thrasher each walked to bring in a run to make it 7-0.
Relief pitcher Keaton Nunez walked the next two batters to reload the bases, and Cole Gotcher busted things open on a triple in what looked to be an inside-the-park home run before he pulled up at third for a 10-0 lead.
Marshall’s RBI single scored Gotcher.
Bay City would make another pitching change by inserting Trevor Frazier to try to stop the bleeding. He was able to close the inning out after the Roughneck lead that swelled to 11-0.
The teams would trade hits in the third, with neither being able to get on the board. Anthony Terrazas provided some spark as he singled and managed to get all the way to third base before Columbia was able to get its offense back on the field.
The errors continued to mount for the Blackcats as Blaise Bellard advanced to second on an error to start the fourth inning. Fred Kirschner walked, and Gotcher reached on an error to load the bases.
Bellard scored on a passed ball, and Coker tripled home Kirschner and Gotcher for a 14-0 lead.
The Blackcats were without starter David Perez, and Bay City coach Jared Hoelscher is hopeful he will be back soon.
“One of those fluke things where he gets a bite on the arm and has to get treatment and ends up not being ready,” he said. “Before the game, I told the team it was a chance to face adversity and learn a lot about themselves. A lot of guys had to step up in roles and credit to Columbia. We made some mistakes, he’s our guy and we definitely miss him.”
Craig started for the ’Necks. He went five innings, allowed one run, struck out three and walked two.
Gotcher finished 1-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Coker and Craig each drove in two runs for Columbia.
Wallace took the loss in his start for Bay City. He lasted 1 2/3 innings and allowed six runs, one earned. Nunez did not record an out in relief, and Frazier finished the final 2 1/3.
