FREEPORT
Brazosport did not look like a winless team who had scored one goal in its first six games of the season.
The Exporters came out firing against District 21-4A rival Needville and led with 14 minutes left in the game until a penalty kick forced a 2-2 draw Monday night at Hopper Field.
Albeit not the first victory for the Exporters, the team scored more goals in 80 minutes than they had all year and did not add another loss to their record.
“We knew it was going to be a good, physical game. We just tried to come out, play and get some goals, and two goals on a Needville team is always good,” Brazosport assistant coach Adam Collins said. Collins was filling in for head coach Craig Moseley.
The Exporters (0-0-1, 0-6-1) got on the board first when Alan Villafana got the loose ball from the top of the goal box following a throw-in and struck the right post before it ricocheted into the net with 19.4 seconds left in the first half.
Brazosport had several threats in the first half courtesy of its speed, but it was Villafana standing still while the ball found him that did the trick for the Ships.
“We were trying to get some passes through so we could get some opportunities to get some goals,” Collins said.
However, a handicap for the Exporters was the seven yellow cards Monday night, including six in the second half. Needville scored on two of those yellow cards.
“Way too many,” Collins said. “We knew going into the game tonight that it was going to be chippy with the history we had with them last year in our last home game.”
Needville scored the equalizer when Brazosport was carded in the 48th minute. The Blue Jays’ free kick reached the goal, but keeper Isaiah Lopez slapped the ball away. Needville’s Brayden Duarte cleaned up the loose ball and fired a shot into the net.
The Exporters responded when Villafana started the offensive attack and crossed the ball to Abelardo Segovia just past midfield. Segovia did the rest, booting the ball past the keeper on the right side of the net for a 2-1 lead with 28:08 remaining.
Brazosport had several chances to add to its lead, including a corner kick, a pass from Francisco Villafana to Segovia and two shots at the goal that landed wide, but the Ships could not connect.
The Blue Jays had the final say on the seventh and final yellow card in the goal box. Jason Miranda’s penalty kick was good, despite Lopez getting a hand on the ball before it trickled past him.
“A tie is a tie. Wish we could have held them so we could take the win,” Collins said.
Lopez finished with five saves.
“It’s his first year as a keeper. He’s a senior coming off football,” Collins said. “Considering he does not have much experience as a keeper, he did pretty well.”
Brazosport will look for its first win of the season Saturday at La Marque.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.