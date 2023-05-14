CLUTE — Asked about the contributions her seniors had made throughout her two years as the Lady Dogs head coach, it took Sweeny coach Darian Harris about 30 seconds to compose herself enough to come up with an answer.
The senior class meant much to her, and the realization it was all over had sunk in.
The Lady Dogs suffered their second shutout loss in as many games, but Saturday’s 4-0 defeat at Brazoswood’s Lady Buc Field was costly.
Sweeny’s journey to make it back to the UIL Class 4A state tournament fell two rounds short, and the 50-plus wins the Lady Dogs' senior class helped accumulate came to an end.
“I told them this one stings a little,” Harris said. “People really don’t understand, but we don’t just coach the game — to be able to make it to this point and as far as we did last year and to be able to battle it out in those tough situations, you have to have relationships with the girls, and we coaches have a really great relationship with this group of girls. We are very close.”
Saturday’s rain-delayed Game 2 of a Region 4 quarterfinal had many of the same issues Sweeny struggled with in Friday’s opener, mainly a lack of offense.
The Lady Dogs mustered one hit against Needville starter Makala Smith, and when Sweeny did get runners on base, the Lady Dogs couldn't deliver that critical hit to drive runners in. Three of Needville’s four runs came in the top of the third inning on two throwing errors and a groundout.
“We changed our approach at the plate today, which I think worked out a little bit better for us,” Harris said. “We were getting more barrel on the ball, more baserunners on and more disciplined at-bats — we just weren’t timing it up just right.
“But I think what hurt us today was our defense, and we didn’t make those defensive plays. Their hitters did a good job of putting the ball in play and creating chaos.”
The Lady Jays (29-8) advance to the semifinal round to play Calallen, while Sweeny’s season concludes at 27-12.
“Just the fact that they were able to buy in and have an all-in mentality. Getting new coaches in, trusting us and the crazy things we threw at them in practice, games and situations — sometimes they would look at us like they are questioning it, but truly, they bought in,” the Sweeny coach said. “We got them to see the bigger picture and the talent, and what we all have here is a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”
Needville got on the board in the second inning off Sweeny starter Caydance Lobdell when Annabell Humbird took Lobdell’s first pitch to left field for a double. Bree Winkelman followed with a bunt fielded by Cierra Turner, whose throw to first base was wide, allowing courtesy runner Kayleigh Moye to score.
The Lady Jays kept the frame going when Jaycie Croatt singled with two outs to put runners on the corners. Croatt stole second to put both runners in scoring position, but Lobdell got out of the inning by striking out Jessalyn Gregory.
After Smith retired Sweeny in order in the bottom of the second, the Lady Jays went back to work in the top of the third.
Lobdell issued a leadoff walk to Kourtney Carter, who stole second base with Cadence Kovarcik at the plate. Kovarcik’s ground ball to short was fielded by Berlynn McLaren, who turned around and darted her throw to third to get Carter out, but the ball got past Ma’rya Quarles, and Carter crossed home plate to extend Needville’s lead to 2-0. Meanwhile, Kovarcik was able to scoot to third base during the play.
In the next at-bat, Jojo Cantu’s bunt was fielded by Quarles, who slipped as she threw, sending the ball past first base and allowing Kovarcik to score. Cantu advanced on a passed ball two at-bats later. As Madi Marshall entered as a courtesy runner, Winkelman sent her to third on a bloop double to left field, and Adrian Cantu’s groundout scored the freshman Marshall to make it 4-0.
The lead was all Smtih needed as she retired the Lady Dogs’ lineup for a third straight time in the bottom of the third. Karli Glaze recorded Sweeny’s first hit of the game with a fly ball to right that Cantu just missed on a diving attempt.
However, the sophomore got Glaze back with a running catch on Trinity Moses’ fly ball in the next at-bat and fired the ball to first to double up the Lady Dog senior.
The Lady Dogs’ plate discipline paid off in the bottom of the fifth, with Larissa Reynolds and Hailey Eulenfield each drawing walks, but Smith recorded a strikeout in the next at-bat to retire the side.
With the season on the line in the bottom of the seventh, Lobdell reached on an error, and a pitch hit Reynolds to put two on with one out. However, Winkelman snatched McLaren’s liner, nearly doubling up Lobdell at second, and Smith struck out Eulenfeld to end the game.
Lobdell pitched five innings for Sweeny. The senior surrendered four runs, one earned, on seven hits. She struck out four and walked two. McLaren was in for relief in the final two frames. Smith turned in another solid performance for Needville. The sophomore struck out 11 and allowed one hit and two walks in a complete-game effort. For the series, Smith pitched 14 scoreless innings, allowed two hits and struck out 20 batters.
Saturday’s defeat ends a remarkable two-year run for the Lady Dogs. Sweeny went 58-22 in two seasons under Harris, including 15-6 in the postseason.
“It’s a tough deal, and we had to come from behind many times to do it, but it shows the fight these girls have,” Harris said.
The team collected two district championships, including a perfect 12-0 record this season. Lobdell, McLaren, Glaze and Moses were each a big part of the Lady Dogs’ two-year run as they donned a Sweeny uniform for the last time Saturday.
“I appreciate them and their leadership, their ability to step up this year and, no questions ask, just go all out and have a lot of fight — they are great leaders, and they left a great legacy,” Harris said. “They made my job more enjoyable, and having them for as long as I did and seeing them grow and evolve into the great young women they are today, I have no doubts that they are going to be great at anything they do.”
