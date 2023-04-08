While The Facts’ all-Southern Brazoria County girls basketball teams showed a youth movement, with most superlative selections being young players, that theme carried over into the newspaper’s first team.
Four of the six first-team selections were new to playing varsity basketball, while Brazoswood’s Reagan Blank and Danbury’s Sadie Meeks finished their final high school season.
Named to the first team were Blank, Meeks, Columbia’s Alyssa Lewis, Iowa Colony’s Janyha Johnson, Angleton’s Ker’Ori Grear, Brazosport’s Diamond Lewis and Sweeny’s Kay’ana Britton.
BLANK
The senior finished her basketball career averaging 9.3 points and 15.1 boards. She will also be a part of Lady Bucs’ history when she recorded her 1,000 career rebound in the Jan. 17 game against Clear Creek.
She ended her career with 1,047 rebounds.
ALYSSA LEWIS
The Lady ’Neck softball and track star took a stab at playing basketball.
The junior averaged 2.4 points, 2.9 boards and 1.8 steals on the season.
“It’s a funny story because my friends wanted me to come out just to have fun. I’m only doing this to have fun; this is just a joke. After tryouts, I’m done,” Lewis said. “My coach said after the first tournament, if I don’t like it, I can quit. So I came in, played and the first tournament was over when my coach said, ‘You know if you quit, you can’t play two sports until basketball season is over.’ So I’m stuck doing it, and I ended up liking it, so I’ll probably be back next year.”
Her most productive game was a double-double in a Dec. 2 game against Van Vleck when she had 10 points and 12 rebounds.
“I think I just like the environment with my friends,” she said. When I go from basketball to track, we’re together 24/7 for a year and a half, so it was fun, and we had good coaches.
“My teammates said I was good at defense — I didn’t see it, so I don’t know — but I knew the plays and where I needed to be.”
Lewis wants to improve her shooting, especially from the perimeter.
JOHNSON
The Iowa Colony guard was an all-around solid player in her first varsity season. She averaged 10.6 points, was a facilitator on offense with 3.5 assists, grabbed 6.3 rebounds and recorded 4.5 steals.
“I felt like this season was good, but it was different playing on the varsity level,” she said. “It was very competitive.”
Johnson had no problems competing against older varsity players.
Her first three career games ended with 12 points against Hitchcock, a career-high 22 points against Goose Creek and 10 against Columbia in the team’s District 26-4A opener. She finished 11 games with double-digit points and nearly had a triple-double in the Jan. 31 game against Brazosport with 13 points, nine boards and eight steals. She also shot a healthy 48 percent from the floor this season.
“I would like to work more on my offense, but I felt I did a good job on defense and keeping my team together,” she said.
GREAR
Grear, a first-year varsity player, was part of a young Ladycats team in 2022-23 but provided a spark for Angleton with her defensive prowess. She also was the team’s second-leading rebounder.
“Defense all the way,” she said. “That is my go-to. I have always been aggressive and hung around boys, so they taught me to be aggressive. I don’t know what it is, but I also focus more on defense.”
While her defense is suitable as a post and forward, Grear said she wants to improve her defense. She also wants to score more, and she wants to bring the young team together.
Angleton will have a new coach next season, and whoever that will be will have Grear as someone they can build the team around.
MEEKS
The Lady Panther senior ends her career with her second first-team all-county recognition.
Under first-year coach Andrew Hubbell, Meeks averaged 13.5 points, 16 rebounds, two steals, 2.5 blocks and one assist as Danbury’s all-around best player. The three-year varsity starter wanted to record more double-doubles in her final season and average more points than in her junior season.
“I did what I had to do and carried the team like I was supposed to as a leader on this team,” she said.
The post is not looking to continue her career in basketball but possibly in volleyball.
DIAMOND LEWIS
The junior was nervous about getting on the court her first time, but once she shook those nerves off, she gave Brazosport valuable minutes on the floor.
“I thought I was going to ride the bench the whole season, but I got out of my comfort zone,” she said.
Lewis finished averaging 3.5 points and nine boards. Her most productive game was a 12-point, seven-rebound effort against Iowa Colony in the Dec. 28 matchup at the Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic.
“I am going to work on my movements up and down the court, my foul shots and making more shots,” she said.
BRITTON
The junior turned in her most productive season by averaging three points per game, led the district and the county in steals with 112, tallied 132 deflections and led the district in most charges taken.
Since Sweeny graduated two seniors a year ago, Britton saw an increased role on the floor.
“I’m not a real confident shooter, so I had to step up and do that,” she said.
Britton’s presence was felt on defense, however. She played at the top of the Lady Dogs’ press, which helped her average 3.5 steals.
“I was the key to our defense,” she said. “It all went through me.”
SECOND TEAM
Madison Barnes, Angleton; Aaliyah Rollerson, Brazoswood; Taliyah Bell, Columbia; Kady Hansen, Danbury; Payton Watson, Iowa Colony; and Hailey Eulenfeld, Sweeny.
HONORABLE MENTION
Nadia Ewells, Angleton; Peytyn Harley and Giana Adamcik, Brazoswood; Brynlee Auer, Danbury; and Shania Woodard and Alecia King, Sweeny.
