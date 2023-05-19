A local nonprofit youth basketball organization is looking to hit the ground running in a handful of regional and national tournaments this summer while focusing on being a good student and role model in the community.
The B-County Vipers are scheduled for seven big tournaments, beginning this weekend in Houston, through August before starting their weekly fall league in September.
However, it is more than just basketball. Organization founder and coach Tony Soto has created a culture of working hard on the court, staying in school, being a model student and giving back to the community by being involved in various holiday events.
“We try to keep it at a low-cost,” he said. “Everybody’s circumstances are different, and with that being said, it’s not just about basketball; it’s giving out to the community as well. I have the boys help with giving out plates for Thanksgiving, giving out plates or toys for Christmas to other kids in need.”
Soto coaches the sixth-grade boys B-County Vipers team. The organization also has a seventh-grade team and an eighth-grade girls basketball squad out of Danbury, Soto said. There are almost 30 kids who play on the B-County Viper teams, Soto said, and the coaches volunteer their time to keep costs down for athletes and their families.
Soto founded the B-County Vipers about a year ago, but before that, he coached teams in the Houston area against squads run by former NBA player Terrance Ford Jr. and Tracy McGrady, Soto said.
“I soaked up a lot of knowledge from those organizations, and I had families out here reaching out about starting our own team,” he said. “So I attempted it last summer, and it was halfway successful, and I liked how we were moving forward. So I dedicated all my time here and gave up the other teams.”
The B-County Vipers have had some early success, including an 11U boys team that finished runner-up in three tournaments last summer and took silver in the Gifted Scholar Athletes of America tournament.
Finding games is not easy, however. Coaching basketball at younger ages is more challenging than baseball because it is hard to rent out a limited number local gyms compared to the larger volume of baseball fields throughout Brazoria County.
“There’s not a lot of things out here for kids like in the bigger cities,” Soto said.
With that obstacle in place, Soto is forced to play in tournaments farther away, which drives up costs.
This season, the organization had its inaugural Cinco De Mayo Vipers tournament in the Pearland/Houston area, which saw the sixth-grade boys team finish second. Other than that and a tournament held annually in Columbia, most tournaments are in Alvin, Houston or farther.
To offset those costs, Soto has had fundraisers for the team to compete in a few big tournaments over the summer, including a super regional tournament in June in Austin, a national tournament later that month in San Antonio, the End of Summer Showdown in July in Pensacola, Florida, and The Finals tournament in August in Dallas.
“But overall, it’s about keeping the boys in the right direction and keeping their motivation on school and putting in the work inside and outside of school,” Soto said.
The organization next fundraiser will be next week. The 13U B-County Vipers are hosting a barbecue fundraiser May 26 at 111 Mist Flower St. in Lake Jackson, with the proceeds going toward travel expenses for the team’s upcoming tournaments.
Those interested can pick up plates from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. or have them delivered by messaging the organization’s Facebook page. To place an order, text or call Clarrissa at 979-313-9946.
“There are a lot of kids who have never left Brazoria County, and there is a big world out there,” Soto said. “When we go to these big gyms and tournaments, the kids are starting to see that. These other kids will talk to them about their work ethics. There are kids out there who wake up at 4 in the morning, do a pre-workout, shower, go to school, come out of school to practice and work out again.
“These boys thought that playing every once in a while would get them better, but now they are starting to see there are millions of kids out there trying to do something with basketball as well.”
For information on the B-County Vipers or to help the organization with travel expenses, visit the organization’s Facebook page or email bcountyvipers@icloud.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.