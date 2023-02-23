Fifteen years of officiating a sport he loved back in his high school playing days has finally come full circle for Cliff O’Neal.
The Lake Jackson resident and Brazosport College professor spends his evenings officiating various boys and girls basketball games around Brazoria County and is one of a select few called to officiate the UIL state basketball tournament games.
O’Neal will officiate the girls basketball state championships March 2-4 at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The NFHS Network will provide live webcasts of all 1A-6A semifinal and final games at the 2023 UIL Girls Basketball State Tournament.
Finals championships March 4 for Class 1A will be at 8:30 a.m.; Class 3A, 10 a.m.; Class 2A, 1:30 p.m.; Class 5A, 3 p.m.; Class 4A, 7 p.m. and Class 6A, 8:30 p.m.
“I’m looking forward to doing it,” he said. “Of course, I’ll probably get some butterflies in my stomach before tip-off, and hopefully, once the game starts, those butterflies will go away and I’ll be focused on the game and do the best I can.”
O’Neal does not know which tournament game he will officiate.
“Usually what you do to prepare for an assignment like this is you take a test, make sure you know the rules, you work on your mechanics and you try to get to everything right so when you get the opportunity, there isn’t anything else to do except just do what you have been doing and hopefully that works,” he said. “That’s what I’m banking on.”
O’Neal marks the fourth consecutive year someone from the Brazosport Chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials has been selected to officiate the state tournament, Brazosport Chapter President Landis Adams said. Adams officiated the boys state championship finals last season.
Qualifications for being picked to officiate the state tournament include getting a score of 92 or better on written testing, officiating a certain number of varsity games per year, having a certain number of years of experience and being selected among their peers within the chapter.
The chapter then submits names to the state, and the UIL will consider an official based on their film, test scores and experience, Adams said.
“This is the top 18 in the state of Texas that do the state championship games,” he said. “We are a chapter of 47 officials, and normally, a lot of the officials that get picked are from Dallas, Houston and San Antonio — your bigger chapters that have anywhere from 200 to 300 to 400 officials in them.”
The farthest into the playoffs O’Neal officiated was the girls regional tournament finals last season with fellow Brazosport Chapter members Jeff Woodard and Tony Jackson — who has been a mentor for O’Neal.
However, O’Neal’s journey to get to this point has been long, and most of it didn’t involve officiating.
He played basketball in high school as a shooting guard and small power forward, he said, and stepped away from the sport when he was in graduate school at Louisiana State University. After his high school days, he wasn’t sure what career path to pursue.
“I went to Houston Community College, and in my second year there, I noticed that Texas A&M-Galveston had a marine biology program. I have been a scuba diver since I was 10 years old, and I always liked doing that,” O’Neal said. “So I thought that would be a good idea, and I wanted to see what kind of field I could get into.”
O’Neal graduated with a bachelor’s degree in marine biology in 1996. Before leaving, he met a professor who told him about a fisheries program at LSU, where he earned his master’s.
Before graduating from LSU in 2000, he heard about a zoology program at Southern Illinois University. He meant Christopher Kohler, professor emeritus and former director of fisheries and Illinois Aquaculture Center, and attended the Carbondale, Illinois, school from 2001-05 to get his doctorate.
“It was a long road, but it kind of worked out,” O’Neal said. “I got into marine biology because that’s what interests me; I enjoy doing it. I like fish, and I enjoy anything with fish, to be honest with you, and I teach here, so there will always be a few fish stories in my classes you take with me.”
O’Neal moved back to Texas, eventually finding employment with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department as a fisheries biologist for about two years and working at the Sea Center in Lake Jackson.
Since then, he became a part-time adjunct instructor at Brazosport College before working there full-time as the school’s associate professor of biology. He has been an instructor for about 15 years, he said. O’Neal is also an adjunct faculty member at Texas A&M University at Galveston, according to his profile at Brazosport College.
In 2008, O’Neal went through becoming a basketball official and the rest of history.
O’Neal praised officials who helped him in his 15 years and put him under their wings, including Adams, Eddie Hardeman, Mike Matthews and Jackson.
“I wouldn’t be here where I am if it wasn’t for the other guys in my chapter who helped me and gave me a shot to be the best I could be in every game,” O’Neal said.
While officiating is a “dying breed,” O’Neal tries to return the favor and take younger officials under his wing. Being an instructor helps,he said.
“You always want to bring in new officials and help them along,” he said. “Unfortunately, not too many people want to do it for various reasons, so when a new official comes in here, we always try to take them under our wing and help them along and make sure they can be as successful as can be so we can keep them involved with doing this.
“And hopefully, they enjoy it as much as we do. We always try to find a way to pass off the knowledge so they can be the best that they can be.”
Officiating gives O’Neal a sense of camaraderie with other referees he works with nightly, but it allows him to be involved in the game he once competed in.
“I’m so far along from playing in high school, but this gives me an opportunity to be still involved in basketball and being on the court. I can still be involved in this game, and I enjoy it. It’s a win-win overall.”
