CLUTE
Against Clear Creek, Haley Hughes led Brazoswood to a two-run victory. A week later, Mia Estrello’s grand slam got the Lady Bucs’ offense going, and the Lady Bucs weathered a couple of rain delays Thursday to beat Clear Springs courtesy of Taryn McDougal’s key two-run double.
On Tuesday, “Mama G” made sure her girls were taken care of.
Gyzelle Ortiz’s fifth-inning base hit eventually led to the Brazoswood’s first run of the game, and a two-run triple in the sixth inning by the third baseman paved the way for a 5-0 victory over Dickinson in a District 24-6A softball game at Lady Buc Field.
The win improves Brazoswood to 9-1 in district play, 25-5 overall, and puts the Lady Bucs a win away from claiming their first district title since 2016. Dickinson (6-3, 18-9) drops three games back of Brazoswood with three games remaining.
“It would feel really good, and it has been a long time even though our playoff runs have been great, regardless, but it would feel good to get a district title and go in No. 1,” Lady Bucs coach Laura Oltman said.
Brazoswood has shown it can win tight games.
The team edged Clear Brook 2-0 March 7, and Hughes’ two-run hit in the top of the ninth inning broke a 1-1 score for a 3-1 victory March 31. Last week’s seesaw game against Brook turned one-sided thanks to a six-run third inning, highlighted by Estrello’s grand slam over the left-field wall.
The Lady Bucs’ game Thursday against Springs experienced two rain delays lasting more than two hours, but McDougal’s two-run double in the top of the sixth led to a 2-0 road win.
“I think it is really important for their mindset because they need to know that they can score runs against good pitching, and I thought their pitcher was throwing well,” Oltman said. “But our kids were persistent, stayed with it, and eventually figured it out.”
Like their first meeting, the Lady Bucs were in another close game against the Lady Gators, but this time, they came out on the winning side.
Brazoswood’s rally began in the bottom of the fifth inning when Ortiz hit a single up the middle. Oltman called time to discuss strategy with assistant coach Stacy Neiswander, opting to bring in courtesy runner Bre Allen for Ortiz. Adding speed to the base paths paid off.
Allen stole second and advanced to third on Skylar Davis’ single to the outfield. Hughes’ sacrifice fly to center field drove home the game’s first run.
“We felt like we needed an opportunity to steal a base at that point. We had some good hitters coming up, and it worked out,” Oltman said. “Bre did a good job.”
Momentum carried over for the Lady Bucs in the bottom of the sixth when Peyton Tanner smacked a leadoff single near the foul line in left field. Siannah Nava followed with her hit over Alejandra Davila’s head in right field for an RBI triple. CiCi Jefferson plated Nava with an RBI double to left to extend the lead to 3-0.
Estrello drew a one-out walk, and Ortiz took Dickinson starting pitcher Kadence Williams’ 2-1 pitch down the right field line past a diving Davila, allowing Jefferson and Estrello to score to push the lead to 5-0.
Ortiz finished the night 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs as the No. 8 hitter in the lineup.
“It’s kind of a lineup of surprises because we’ll have some not-pretty-looking at-bats, and the same kid comes up next time, and CiCi, for example, and drives that ball down the line,” Oltman said. “G, I am proud of her because she did her best job going with that outside pitch and getting all of it, and she did it twice on that last one and that hard ground ball.”
Tanner recorded her second straight shutout and third during the team’s six-game win streak in a complete-game, no-hit performance. She struck out 13 and walked one.
Her biggest jam was in the top of the sixth when leadoff hitter Kayden Henry reached on an error and stole second before Sammie Paukert struck out. Lilly McCafferty struck out, but Henry stole third with Williams, batting clean up, at the plate. Tanner went after Williams instead of putting the go-ahead run on and got her to fly out to Kaylin Jansky in center field for the final out.
“She was really, really, terrific,” Oltman said. “That jam we were in when their leadoff hitter was on third, and their pitcher was up to bat. Initially, we were pitching around her a little bit because we didn’t want to flat-out put her on base … but we were being careful.
“Then she (Henry) stole a base, and we thought, ‘Let’s go get her.’”
Tanner and Nava each batted 2-for-3, and Nava drove in a run. Jefferson finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Hughes also had an RBI.
The Lady Bucs have two games remaining on the schedule, beginning Friday at Clear Falls. The team has a bye next Tuesday and will conclude the regular season with a home game April 21 against Clear Lake.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.