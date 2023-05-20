Attention all avid white-tail deer hunters! This is your newest and best crash-course guide on how to make your offseason as effective as possible for your upcoming fall deer season.
Many hunters have their own way of doing things, and I will explain everything you need to know when preparing for the 2023-24 deer season.
If you are an avid white-tail deer hunter like my family and me, you know you get out exactly what you put in.
The harder you work during the offseason makes your deer hunting a lot easier and a lot more efficient.
Although it seems far away, November will be here in no time, and it is best to stay consistent with your ranch/deer lease management.
Cleaning: For my family’s ranch, clearing brush is vital when preparing for the deer season. Our ranch is in South Texas, and the brush can get quite out of hand. The things to take care of most are places where you think will be a shooting area, cleaning up your senderos (also known as games trails or paths) and ensuring all your deer stands are clean and free of pests. Although these all seem like a lot of work, they will help immensely with your success in shooting that big buck this November.
Feeding: A lot of hunters throughout the state of Texas like to feed their deer year around. For the longest time, we never fed our deer year-round until about six years ago, and I can say with complete confidence it does help.
People use many different options for feed, but the best option, in my opinion, is deer protein pellets. Feeding your deer protein helps with antler growth and overall health for your deer population.
For the last two years, we started to implement cottonseed along with our protein pellets, which are also very beneficial for general and fawn health.
Not to mention the deer also love it!
Game Cameras: Another trick that a lot of passionate hunters do is to set up game cameras a few months before the season starts. This a good trick to use along with your feeding by setting up your camera angled right at your feeders.
It will allow you to see exactly what you are working with on your ranch/lease and give you a general idea of the location where each deer likes to hang around.
The offseason for your deer is vital and should be used in the best way for your season to be effective. Cleaning up, feeding year around and setting up game cameras is an amazing place to start for your 2023-24 deer season.
When November comes around, you won’t regret all the work you put in this summer!
Elliott Cundieff is a 2020 graduate from Brazosport High School and is a student at Texas A&M and is pursuing a degree in communications.
