Fish kill

The thousands of dead fish that washed ashore, the result of low-oxygen conditions caused by recent weather events, have been cleared from area beaches.

 Brazoria County Parks Department

If you’ve been to the beach anytime recently, there’s no way you could miss the mass amounts of dead fish washed up on shore.

A few weeks ago, I rode a boat with my dad on his brand-new 39-foot Contender offshore center console boat. When we were coming into the Freeport jetties, I noticed a lot of dead fish in the channel.

Elliott Cundieff is a 2020 graduate from Brazosport High School and is a student at Texas A&M who is pursuing a degree in communications.

