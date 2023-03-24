Growing up in Freeport, it is hard not to be invested in the offshore fishing culture. Freeport has some of the best offshore fishing in the whole state of Texas.
During summertime, with the iconic Fishin’ Fiesta and other offshore fishing tournaments, Freeport is all in with the culture of outdoor recreational activities like fishing, beaching and boating, all of which make the city of Freeport so special.
Stating that, many anglers have made their way down to Freeport over the years and have made countless memories in our small port city. Although true, in my opinion, very few people can say that they have had the same impact on the offshore fishing culture in Freeport as my grandfather, Captain.
Growing up in the Cundieff family, boating and offshore fishing culture has heavily influenced my life. I have experienced countless fishing stories from my grandfather and my dad (Casey Cundieff) throughout my lifetime, and I look forward to sharing them with our community.
One story I thoroughly enjoy hearing about is how my family came to be involved with fishing.
In the 1970s, my grandpa moved down to Freeport as a young boat captain for Muchowich Party Boats and later bought and started Captain Elliott’s Party Boats in 1976. The famous Captain Elliott’s Party Boats was a deep-sea fishing charter business on Second Street in Freeport.
On any given day during the summer, hundreds of people lined up outside the main office to get the best spot on the boat in hopes of catching their limits of the popular species, including red snapper, king mackerel, grouper, cobia and dorado.
Many of the best boat captains in our area started either deck handing or captaining for Captain Elliott’s Party Boats.
As the party boats’ business continued to grow, the daily number of customers helped to boost Freeport’s economy, filling local hotels and restaurants with patrons.
More charter businesses began to pop up in the late ’90s and early 2000s.
The offshore fishing culture in Freeport continued to grow, with Captain Elliott’s filling all seven vessels with eager passengers. Our boats ranged from 27-by-43 feet to our largest, The Big E, at 130 feet.
The business was a huge success, but unfortunately, long after I was born in 2001, my family decided to shut down in 2007.
Stringent federal regulations and fishing limits were the determining factor that ended our beloved adventure.
After the party boats business closed, my father continued his charter boat business Cool Sea Charters, but now fishes only for recreation.
I believe that Captain Elliott’s Party Boats, the operation my grandfather and family built, played a positive role in the growth of our local charter and offshore fishing in Freeport.
Currently, sporting boats are offshore every day during the summer, and the marinas are constantly filled with new boats. It has been a pleasure to witness and hear stories about the development of the offshore fishing culture in Freeport.
My grandpa turns 80 years old this year, and many in Brazoria County still remember his iconic party boat business.
