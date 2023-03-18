The winds are changing, and the tides are turning! It’s time to grab your best fishing rod and reel and hit the Surfside jetties for the best jetty fishing of the year.
Now that spring is almost upon us and the weather is changing from cold to cool/warm, jetty fishing will finally start hitting its peak. When fishing at the jetties, in particular, it is very important that you use a braided line with a strong mono leader to avoid the rocks from breaking your line when you’re hooked up on a good fish.
During this time, there is a huge amount of tidal movement, which makes fishing so good; more movement in the water equals better fishing. Tides that are moving, incoming or outgoing, are good for fishing where a stagnant tide is not.
The best to fish for this coming spring will be red drum, black drum, sheepshead and speckled trout. Trout is better in April.
In April, the speckled trout start moving in, and you get a good chance at larger trout, more than five pounds. Speckled trout have a limit of three fish per day per angler, with a minimum length of 17 inches long and a maximum length of 23 inches.
The best bait for trout are live shrimp, mullet, pinfish and croaker. Sheepshead is one of the most underrated fish regarding how they eat, and they are one of the most delicious fish on the Gulf Coast. Sheepshead has a limit of five fish per day per angler with a minimum length of 15 inches.
The best bait for sheepshead is live shrimp rigged onto a small stout treble hook. Sheepshead’s mouths are small with human-like teeth.
Red drum have a limit of three fish per day per angler, with a minimum length of 20 inches and a maximum length of 28 inches.
Black drum have a limit of five fish per day per angler, with a minimum length of 14 inches and a maximum length of 30 inches.
Also, for red and black drum, pieces of legal blue crab are very good bait. Drum, red drum, in particular, tend to travel in schools, so whenever you find one, there are most likely more around.
Grab your best rod and reel, rig it up and have fun catching all of these amazing species of fish!
Elliott Cundieff is a 2020 graduate from Brazosport High School and is a student at Texas A&M and is pursuing a degree in communications.
