With the 2023 Spring Rio Grande turkey season right around the corner (March 18 to April 30 for the South region and April 1 to May 14 for the North region), it is important to know what the spring season is all about for the turkeys.
In Texas, you have three subspecies of turkeys, including the Eastern turkey, located in East Texas, the Merriam turkey, located in a few locations in Western Texas, and the Rio Grande turkey, located in a high percentage of the state.
The Rio Grande turkey is the most abundant species in Texas, followed by the Eastern and then the Merriam turkey.
In Texas, we have two turkey seasons for the Rio Grande turkey: fall and spring.
During the spring, the Rio Grande turkey mating season begins, riling up all the gobblers, male turkeys with a beard over 6 inches, and the hens (female turkeys). During this time, we see the gobblers actually make their mating “gobble” noise that they are so famous for; the gobblers do this to the hens to attract them to them for mating.
As all turkeys are looking for a partner to mate with, they constantly move during the spring season, making them difficult to hunt. The optimal way to hunt a gobbler during the spring season is to imitate a hen mating call to make the gobblers come to you (rather than trying to track one down).
The best options to do this are with a slate turkey call, a turkey box call or a turkey mouth call. Another tactic that could be used, with or without the hen mating call, is to have a decoy setup.
A well-working decoy setup would be to place a decoy Hen turkey next to a decoy Jake turkey, a young male turkey with a beard fewer than 6 inches. Whenever a gobbler sees the Jake next to the hen, he will come right up to the Jake.
Best of luck to all the turkey hunters this spring season!
Elliott Cundieff is a 2020 graduate from Brazosport High School and is a student at Texas A&M and is pursuing a degree in communications.
