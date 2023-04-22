As a child, the “Birds of Prey’’ show would always come to my elementary school, and I thought it was the coolest thing in the world.
Birds such as owls, vultures and falcons were a few of many that were showcased. However, my fondest memory was when the falcon would swoop through our gym and fascinate all of my classmates and me. This was always my favorite day at Velasco Elementary School.
Lucky enough for you, you can see this fascinating show for free at the 2023 Migration Celebration in Brazoria.
Birds are some of the most interesting animals on our planet. There are many bird species, most of which we are unaware of or don’t take the time to notice. Nevertheless, each species is super unique in its way and never fails to fascinate. The annual Bird Migration Celebration is coming up in our very special San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge. Here you can see unique birds that migrate to our county every Spring and participate in fun outdoor activities.
The kick-off lunch begins today in MacLean Park in Lake Jackson, and the Migration Celebration will occur on April 29-30 at the San Bernard National Wildlife Refuge.
Besides the kick-off lunch, all activities and events are free to the public.
The Migration Celebration has a variety of fun activities, such as bow and arrow target shooting, fishing, air rifle target shooting and more. As previously mentioned, they also feature their famous “Birds of Prey” show, where they showcase a lot of cool predator birds such as Vultures and Hawks. Seeing those unique birds is a great thing to do at the Migration Celebration.
They also have tours to experience the woods and the wilderness at the celebration. The San Bernard Oak Trail and the Bobcat Woods Trail are self-guided tours; the rest can be reserved at the information booth. They also feature exhibits, including an American Native Historian, Gulf Coast Birds and the Native Plant Society.
It is recommended to attend the Migration Celebration dressed in appropriate outdoor clothing and bring a pair of binoculars and sunscreen. If you want more information about this special event, visit migrationcelebration.org.
We hope to see you at this special local event!
Elliott Cundieff is a 2020 graduate from Brazosport High School and is a student at Texas A&M and is pursuing a degree in communications.
