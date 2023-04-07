Throughout my life, I have been fortunate enough to travel and experience what the world offers. Lucky for me, I have a father who is more passionate about fishing, hunting and the outdoors than anyone I have ever met.
He never misses a deer, dove or duck season and fishes all year round. The passion and love that I have for the outdoors comes from observing my father, Casey Cundieff. Whether hunting, fishing or just going for a walk, he always makes comments and explains different aspects of the environment and the animals that live there.
After exploring everything he could experience in Texas, my father desired other outdoor journeys to experience. My father would travel with my grandfather, Elliott Cundieff, to South Africa, Tanzania and Cameroon to trophy hunt for the biggest antelope in the world. In particular, they hunted for kudu in South Africa, cape buffalo in Tanzania and lord derby eland in Cameroon.
As a child, I was very fascinated by the idea of hunting not only outside of the state of Texas but also on a completely different continent.
When I turned 12 years old, I finally got to experience my first African Safari in South Africa. At 12 years old, I admit I was intimidated by the size of the gun and the uniqueness of the situation and the environment, which caused me to stay away from the shooter’s seat.
This trip, I definitely took on the role of the spectator, sitting in the truck patiently watching my father shoot a kudu, bushpig and bushbuck. After the hunting safari, my family and I traveled to a photo safari resort, Sabi Sabi, on the outskirts of the famous Kruger National Park.
Here we observed a large number of Africa’s most well-known animals, such as lions, hippos and even elephants. Even though I didn’t shoot anything, I still had the trip of a lifetime.
Two years later, my family and I returned to Africa, this time traveling to Namibia and the chance for me to finally shoot an African antelope.
When we first got to Namibia, I was still very hesitant to pick up the gun; I still couldn’t find the confidence to shoot an animal in this foreign place.
In Namibia, I knew that our outfitter specialized in everything, including impala, gemsbok (a type of oryx) and springbok. I was extremely interested in shooting a springbok because I liked how cool they looked and their ability to literally ‘spring’ when they would jump.
It took us a while, but we soon found a mature springbok who was a perfect shooter for a teenage boy like myself. I was still very hesitant and did everything in my power to come up with an excuse for why I didn’t want to shoot him.
My father and grandfather discovered that I was more nervous than anything else, and they helped me calm down. Finally, after wise words from my father and grandfather, I shot the really nice springbok. Pulling the trigger on him took me a while, but when I did, I made a perfect shot right behind the shoulder.
After taking the first animal, all the pressure was finally off me. I finished the trip also shooting a blesbok, an impala and a blue wildebeest.
All of those animals are shoulder mounted in my parent’s house, and it is cool to tell the story of each of them when we have visitors over. My favorite thing about hunting in Africa, in particular, is that all of the meat from the animals we kill goes directly to the surrounding villages to provide them with nutritious wild game.
I had the time of my life and was overall very happy to take the big step, get over my fear, and finally shoot an African antelope.
