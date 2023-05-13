If you’re a local to the Brazoria County area, you know exactly how big the fishing scene is during the spring and summertime. Now that we are in the middle of spring and summer is finally right around the corner, boats are packing up and heading on the water for some great fishing.
In Freeport and Surfside Beach, in particular, the offshore scene has slowly but surely been picking up. Growing up, my dad has always had an offshore fishing boat, so the fact we are finally almost to the point where we can go out again makes me excited and optimistic.
Nevertheless, while we still have time to wait before we would like to go offshore, people are beginning to catch dolphin fish, a.k.a. mahi mahi or dorado, and cobia offshore this early in the season. Also, the iconic red snapper season is opening June 1.
Starting with the dolphin and cobia, one of the primary factors affecting how much dorado and cobia yearly is how much sargasso weed we get in the Gulf of Mexico.
Sargasso weed, or sargassum, is the brownish/yellowish seaweed you commonly see on beaches during the summer.
Sargassum starts in the Atlantic Ocean and slowly but surely makes its way over to the Gulf of Mexico, right on cue for offshore fishing.
Sargassum is filled with little shrimp and crabs that the fish, especially dolphins and cobia, absolutely love. The correlation is pretty clear: More sargassum equals more dolphin and cobia activity.
For the past many years, cobia fishing has been absolutely atrocious. It was very common to go a whole trip without seeing one in the water offshore.
But, so far this spring, there have been many reports of people seeing them off of Freeport, and people are catching them off the Surfside and Galveston Jetties.
The bag limit for cobia is one per person and two per vessel, with a minimum length of 36 inches to the fork of the tail. Dolphin has no bag limit! You can catch however many you want at any size, great or small.
For the red snapper, it is important to be ready for them sooner rather than later. As far away as June 1 sounds, it is only a few weeks away. Red snappers are best caught with a snapper jig or a bottom drop with squid or sardines as bait.
The bag limit on red snapper is two per person with a minimum length of 16 inches in federal water and four per person with a minimum length of 15 inches in state waters. The federal water from any point on land, including Freeport or Surfside, is 9 nautical miles offshore.
With the 2023 spring/summer offshore fishing season right around the corner I can passionately say that I hope everybody who gives it a shot has a blast and finds some sort of success in their fishing.
It is important to always follow the bag limits and respect all of these amazing fish that we have right in our backyard of the Gulf of Mexico. Best of luck to everyone this year!
