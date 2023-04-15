Turkey season is finally a success for me! After going six hunts without seeing a turkey last year, 2023 has made up for it with an incredible hunt.
Beginning in spring 2022, our family’s ranch in South Texas, 12 miles from the Mexican border between Del Rio and Laredo, suffered a terrible drought receiving our only rainfall in August of 2021.
When my father and I went down for the turkey season, the vegetation was little to none, and our ponds were nearly dry. Regardless, we decided we would give the turkeys our best shot. We hunted day-in, day-out for three days (a total of six hunts) and unfortunately didn’t even see one gobbler.
Our only moment of hope was the last hunt when we heard our only gobble return to our hen call but still couldn’t lure him in. We left the ranch defeated after giving it our all, but we enjoyed the outdoor experience nonetheless and were ready to do it again next spring.
As spring 2023 approached, my father and I knew the turkey hunting at our ranch would be better due to increased precipitation and better conditions. But, we were happily invited to hunt on his friend’s lease between Beeville and Goliad to turkey hunt. We gratefully accepted the invite and arrived on April 5, hoping to redeem ourselves from the previous season. When we arrived, the weather was less than ideal for turkey hunting; it was extremely cold, rainy and foggy.
Nevertheless, we were already there and willing to give our best. The first hunt was an interesting one. Where I was sitting, there were gobblers all around gobbling but would never come to the call or the decoy.
For my dad, the complete opposite happened, no gobblers would gobble to the call, but he had one come right up to his decoy.
On the first hunt, he got a nice, mature, 8-inch bearded turkey! Getting his turkey early was a huge relief, leaving us to focus solely on finding a turkey for me.
For the rest of the trip, my dad and I sat together in the blind, just like in the old days!
The next morning, we got up early and made our way to the ground blind. After a few hours of silence, we finally heard gobbles around us. We saw around three to five hens that morning but, unfortunately, never saw a gobbler. Things started to get worrisome after that; only two hunts left on our trip, and I hadn’t even seen a gobbler yet.
That afternoon, my father and I returned to the same ground blind as the previous morning. We took our seats, patiently waited and called for a gobble in the mist and rain.
About an hour into the hunt, we finally saw a gobbler come out of the wet grassy brush about 100 yards away. As soon as we saw him, we took our time and strategically used the call to get him to come our way. After a few calls, he finally started making his way toward us, approaching slowly — 70 yards, 60 yards, 50 yards. Once he entered the shooting range around 45 yards away, he stuck his head up, rushed back into the brush and began clucking as if alarmed. At first, I was extremely mad at myself for not having the confidence to take a shot from that far, but after not giving up on the hunt, another gobbler made its way into our line of sight. At this point in the hunt, it was about 6:57 p.m., and the corn feeder we were hunting near went off at 7 p.m. As soon as the gobbler saw our decoys, he started to strut and slowly made his way to us. When he got about 60 yards away, the feeder went off, and he immediately ran to it and began to eat. The turkey ate for about five minutes and then started to strut and head our way again. We were finally about to have our chance! Once he got in a good position, I didn’t waste any time. I pulled the trigger and finally got my long-awaited gobbler!
My father and I often wanted to get out of the stand and quit, blaming our failure on the weather and other excuses. This goes to show that persistence overcomes failure, and bad weather is a poor excuse!
Best of luck to all the other turkey hunters for the rest of the season!
