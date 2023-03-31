Are you trying to get active in a fun and enjoyable way?
Now that weather is finally improving and the days are getting longer, it’s time to get outdoors and experience our beautiful county. Spring and summer are when families gather together for fun outdoor activities, and it’s also a great time to get more active.
Growing up, I was always highly involved in sports and outdoor activities. Whether running track, playing basketball, fishing or hunting, I was always outside doing something to get my body moving. That said, I highly recommend you visit some of my favorite places in Brazoria county.
MacLean Park/Trail, Lake Jackson: If you love running or walking, this is the perfect spot. MacLean Trail includes a 1-mile route, tennis courts and sand volleyball courts. Here you can find wildlife such as a variety of birds, maybe some deer and if you’re lucky or unlucky, for that matter, an alligator. This is a family-friendly destination and allows you to not only get outdoors but also to get active.
Quintana Neotropical Bird Sanctuary, Quintana: This bird sanctuary in Quintana is also really enjoyable. Here there are a few small trails that lead you to the beach, and there is also a bird observation tower to help you get a high viewpoint of all the unique birds. Visiting this hidden gem will provide you with an opportunity to observe a variety of birds, such as different duck species, cardinals and even our state bird, the Northern Mockingbird.
Freeport Levee, Freeport: The Freeport Levee is one of the best ways to get active and take in some beautiful sights. The levee has a 2-mile trail near an easily accessible boat ramp. You can fish for speckled trout, redfish and croaker at the boat ramp and along the entire river. You will also find a bodyweight exercise attraction, a park and waterpark, and even a jet ski rental shop.
Brazosport College Trail, Lake Jackson: Brazosport College is an important site in our area that features a beautiful community college campus. There is a 4.7-mile trail to enjoy the outdoors, and either walk or jog to stay active. A tennis court is also available on campus as an additional option for your enjoyment.
Surfside Beach: One of the biggest attractions of the Brazoria County area is our beautiful beaches. Surfside, the most popular destination, is a great place to spend time with friends and family. Consider activities such as surfing, swimming and other beach activities for additional ways to get active. Surfside beach is also very well known for its fishing; here, you can catch catfish, black drum and Spanish mackerel.
Our area is home to many different sites you can visit to get outdoors this season, most of which can be enjoyed for a minimal cost! I have only listed a few of my favorites, but you can do endless recreational activities to get outdoors and active.
