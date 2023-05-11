DANBURY — Danbury will be up the against possibly the best pitching staff it will have faced all season this week in the area round of the UIL playoffs, and the weather has interrupted the Panthers’ routine at the wrong time.
The Panthers had to improvise Wednesday on the eve of today’s Game 1 of a Class 3A-Region 3 Area round series against Central Heights. Nevertheless, the team hopes their bats can bring some thunder against a stout pitching staff.
Game 1 begins at 7 p.m. today. Game 2 starts at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and Game 3 will follow 30 minutes later, if needed. The series takes place at Humble High School.
The Panthers take on a familiar foe in Central Heights, which swept Kountze in last week’s bidistrict round.
The Blue Devils, District 21 champions, have won 17 of its last 18 games and have recorded nine games in which the pitching staff allowed one run or fewer behind pitchers Jack Christensen and Bryce Payne. In last season’s area round game, Heights defeated Danbury, 2-0, and finished as regional semifinalists in 2022.
Payne allowed one hit and struck out 10 over five scoreless innings in the Game 1 victory over Kountze. Nick West struck out 11 over six innings in Game 2. The team can also trout out Cade York (six innings, six strikeouts in April 24 victory over Douglass).
“They have a lot more pitching depth than we do,” TJ Cappadona said.
The Panthers are 8-1 in their last nine games and averaged 6.5 runs during that stretch. The team’s lone shutout loss was 1-0 to Van Vleck on April 21.
Cappadona, a University of Houston-Victoria commit, enters his second year as the Panthers’ first baseman after transferring from Santa Fe before his junior season of baseball.
“It was a very easy transition. I like working with smaller groups, and it’s been what I have wanted,” Cappadona said. “We have a good group of guys and good teammates.”
Max Kroschel has gotten used to the move from third base to left field. When Gavin Lambert is not pitching, Lambert mans the hot corner with Kroschel in the outfield.
“I think I might enjoy playing in the outfield more. It’s just about having fun at this point,” Kroschel said. “I have played left field in the summer, so it’s nothing new, and coach Sample told me before the season that I was going to play left field, so I expected it.”
Cappadona and Kroschel have had to lead the Panthers this season following the graduation of a strong senior class that led the Panthers to their first district title since 2016. Those seniors included Colton Warmack, Kadin Munson, Blake Neubauer, Canyon Etenburn, Wyatt Lambert, Trevor Campbell, Ethan Cloudt, Keaten Hawk and Payton Penn.
“That was the best group of seniors I have had throughout my entire high school career,” Kroschel said.
The Panthers also lost a lot of pitching behind Munson and Lambert, and the expectations from the outside were low, Cappadona said.
However, the team has had a couple of pitchers step up throughout the season, including Ashton Casas and Gavin Lambert. Lambert struck out 10 and allowed three hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings in the Panthers’ Game 1 bidistrict round series win against Shepherd.
“I think it is confidence,” Cappadona said. “Just go out there and throw strikes.”
Danbury rallied offensively thanks to contributions from Kroschel, who batted 3-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs for the Panthers in Game 1 against Shepherd, and Alex Casas was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Game 2.
“We hit the ball and pitched well, and Max and Alex (Falia) were by far our best guys in that series,” Cappadona said.
Falia, a sophomore transfer from Columbia, has been a force as the Panthers’ leadoff hitter. Maverick Vrazel has filled in nicely behind home plate, formerly occupied by Warmack.
Those young players have helped fill out a Danbury team that started the season slow with a 4-5 record, but the Panthers have gone 17-4 since March 3.
Cappadona believes the two games against Columbia showed him the team has what it takes to finish strong and reach the playoffs for a third consecutive season. Danbury lost both matchups by one run against the Roughnecks, but the last game began the Panthers’ 8-1 run.
“Those games showed what we could bring to the table, especially against a bigger school like 4A,” Cappadona said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.