Two Southern Brazoria County teams remain in the UIL baseball and softball playoffs after winning their series over the weekend.
Danbury advanced to the area round after sweeping Shepherd on Friday in a best-of-three Class 3A-Region 3 bidistrict round baseball series.
Sweeny continued its journey by taking Games 2 and 3 in a Class 4A-Region 4 Area round softball series against Fredericksburg — in eerily similar fashion from last season’s area round win against the Bullies.
Other teams saw their season end over the weekend, including baseball squads Columbia, Brazosport, Brazoswood and Sweeny, and Danbury and Brazoswood in softball.
BASEBALL
After beating the Pirates 1-0 in Friday’s bidistrict opener, the Panthers finished the deal Saturday with a 5-1 victory in Game 2.
The Panthers (21-9) will play a familiar foe in Central Heights in a best-of-three area round series beginning Thursday at Humble High School.
Central Heights eliminated the Panthers, 2-0, in last season’s area round game.
The Panthers produced 11 hits and took advantage of four Pirate errors in their bidistrict round-clinching win Saturday at Cy Lakes High School.
Danbury led 1-0 in the top of the first when Aidan Fiala drew a leadoff walk. Fiala advanced to third on a passed ball, and Max Kroschel drove him in two at-bats later with an RBI single.
The Panthers added to their lead with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings for a 3-0 advantage.
Alex Casas singled with one out and advanced to second on an error in center field. Peyton Hodge’s misplayed ground ball scored Casas for a 2-0 lead. Danbury made it 3-0 in the top of the fifth when Casas’ single drove in Collin Williams.
Shepherd put a run on the board in the home half of the frame, but the Panthers added two runs over the next two innings to seal the game.
Kroschel batted 3-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs for the Panthers, and Casas was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Pitching was strong again for the Panthers, who shut out the Pirates, 1-0, in Game 1 of the series Friday. Gavin Lambert pitched 6 2/3 innings for the win. He allowed one run on three hits, fanned 10 and walked two.
COLUMBIA vs. BELLVILLE
The Roughnecks won Game 1 of their bidistrict series Friday by a score of 1-0, but Bellville took games 2 and 3 to escape with the series win.
Columbia lost Saturday’s Game 2 of the Class 4A-Region 4 matchup, 4-3, courtesy of a four-run sixth inning by the Brahmas.
The ’Necks led 3-0 through 5 1/2 innings, but the Brahmas scored four runs in the bottom of the sixth off Columbia starter Tate Thrasher. Columbia had the winning run at the plate in the top of the seventh after Roman Garza drew a two-out walk, but a flyout evened the series.
Hayden Coker batted 1-for-3 and drove in two runs for the ’Necks, and Major Marshall was 1-for-2 with an RBI. Thrasher pitched six innings and struck out seven.
Game 3 remained scoreless through the first three innings until Bellville broke through with a three-run fourth off starter Cole Gotcher. Gotcher allowed three unearned runs on two hits over four innings. Blake Mann pitched the final three frames. He allowed a single run on two hits.
Columbia responded in the bottom of the fourth by loading the bases with no outs. After a flyout, Mann grounded into a fielder’s choice, scoring Blaise Bellard to close the deficit to 3-1.
Coker’s groundout ended the inning for the ’Necks.
Bellville added a run in the sixth off Mann, while Columbia went six up and six down in the final two innings at the plate. Coker and Marshall each had a hit for the Roughnecks, whose season ends at 20-10.
SWEENY vs. NEEDVILLE
Facing elimination entering Friday’s Game 2 of a bidistirct round series, the Bulldogs (15-14-2) were run-ruled 10-0 at Sweeny High School to end their season.
Sweeny lost Game 1 of the series Thursday, 4-2.
Timmy Shepard, Brandon Stewart and Kaden Jammer each had a hit for Sweeny. Stewart lasted 1 1/3 innings, and Wyatt Wilkinson struck out four over the final 3 2/3 frames.
SOFTBALL
The Lady Dogs trailed 1-0 in the best-of-three Region 4 area round series against Fredericksburg after the Bullies scored the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning pf the opener Friday night.
Sweeny found itself in familiar territory from last season when the team trailed 1-0 before rallying in the next two games to take the series.
The Lady Dogs took Game 2, 8-1, and won Game 3 by a 2-0 tally.
DANBURY vs. POLLOK CENTRAL
The Lady Panthers took Game 1 of a Class 3A-Region 3 Area round series Friday but dropped the next two contests to see their season end.
The Lady Dogs led 4-1 through two innings of Friday’s game, but Danbury chipped away with a two-run third frame and took the lead for good with a six-run fourth inning. Danbury added seven runs in the sixth for good measure.
Frankie Vrazel led the Lady Panthers with a 4-for-5 night, five RBIs and a run scored. Riley Jamison, Grace Bracken and Brynlee Auer each drove in a pair of runs.
Jenna Penn took the win. She pitched a complete game and allowed nine runs, five earned, on six hits.
Pollock Central evened the series with an 11-6 victory in Game 2 and took the series by run-ruling Danbury with a 21-5 victory.
Bracken drove in a pair in Game 2, and Hannah Hodge had two hits. Danica Filipp took the loss in three innings of work. She allowed six runs on four hits. Penn went four innings.
In Game 3, Vrazel and Auer each scored twice. Driving in runs were Jamison, Auer, Penn and Kady Hansen.
Jesse Garner pitched three innings. She allowed six runs, four earned, on six hits. Penn was tagged with the loss, going 2/3 innings and allowing eight runs.
The Lady Panthers’ season ends at 20-17.
