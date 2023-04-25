DANBURY — A four-run first inning is all Danbury needed to get past Homeschool Christian Youth Association in a 4-3 non-district win at the Danbury Baseball/Softball Complex.
Saturday’s win was a nice rebound from Friday’s 1-0 defeat to Van Vleck, with the Panthers (13-5) offense taking advantage of a few Eagles’ miscues and pitching from Ashton Casas and a save from his brother, Alex, guided the team to their fifth win in the last six games.
However, it didn’t look like a rebound at first, with the Eagles (19-9-1) scoring in the opening inning.
Tyler Welch and Tyde Tracy each singled to start the game. A groundout moved both runners up a base, and a sacrifice fly to Cooper Bang in the outfield scored Welch for a 1-0 Eagles’ lead. Ashton Casas got out of the inning without further damage by striking out Justan Autry to end the frame.
The Panthers stormed back by mounting a four-run bottom of the first to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
Leadoff hitter Aidan Fiala reached on a dropped third strike and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Max Kroschel singled to put runners on the corners, but Gavin Lambert struck out for the second out. However, the next three Panther hitters reached base safely to give Danbury the lead.
Fiala scored on an error, which allowed Kroschel to take second, and JT Cappadona’s RBI double scored the Panther senior for a 2-1 lead. Cappadona then ran home when Casas reached safely on an error to make it 3-1.
With Trent Peltier as the courtesy runner for Casas, Peltier stole second and advanced to third base on Maverick Parrack’s single. He scored on a double steal with courtesy runner Mason Ahart to make it 4-1.
That lead was all Casas needed, who settled down after the rocky first inning.
The senior retired the Eagles in order in the second inning and worked out of a jam in the third after allowing a run. He had a runner in scoring position with no outs, but Casas picked off Welch at second and induced back-to-back pop-ups to end the frame.
Leading 4-2 in the fourth, Casas allowed a leadoff single but got a double play when Nicholas Holcomb flew out, and courtesy runner James Scott did not tag up at first.
Casas retired his final two batters in the fifth before giving way to Larson Hathcock, who got Welch to fly out for the final out in the inning.
HCYA opened the sixth with a walk and an error. The Eagles closed the deficit to 4-3 when Caleb Woodcock scored on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth. Hathcock walked the next two batters to load the bases before handing the ball to the freshman Alex Casas, who struck out the next two batters to end the threat. Casas struck out the first two batters he faced in the top of the seventh, but Tracy’s triple brought the go-ahead run to home plate.
On an 0-2 pitch, Casas got Woodcock to pop out to short to end the game.
Ashton Casas earned the win in 4 2/3 innings pitched. He allowed two runs on five hits, struck out two and walked one. Alex Casas earned the save in 1 2/3 scoreless innings. He surrendered just one hit and struck out four.
The Panthers will travel today to Brazos to wrap up the regular season. A win against the Cougars will give Danbury the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.
