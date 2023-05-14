Danbury answered almost every run Central Heights put on the board through the first four innings of Friday’s Game 2 of a Class 3A-Region 3 area round series, but the Blue Devils’ five-run fifth was too much to overcome.
The Panthers were eliminated by Central Heights for a second straight season after losing 9-3 Friday night in a two-game area round sweep at Cy Lakes High School.
The Blue Devils (28-4-1) move on to the regional quarterfinal, while the Panthers’ season ends at 21-11.
Central Heights led 1-0 after the top of the first inning, but Danbury answered in the home half of the second to tie the game. After the Blue Devils added three in the fourth, the Panthers countered with a two-run fourth to pull within one, 4-3.
However, Central Heights took advantage of three walks and accounted for four singles in the top of the fifth inning to pull away.
The Panthers did their damage with two outs, beginning in the bottom of the second.
Ashton Casas doubled, and brother Alex drove him in when he reached on an error at short. The Blue Devils took a 4-1 lead on an error, single and triple with Danbury starter Gavin Lambert on the bump in the top of the fourth frame.
However, Danbury answered again in the bottom of the inning.
Peyton Hodge and Maverick Parrack each drew walks, and Aidan Fiala singled to load the bases. Mason Mitchell’s ground ball was misplayed at third, allowing Hodge and courtesy runner Collin Williams to score, closing the deficit to within one. Fiala advanced to third on the play, but Max Kroschel popped out to end the frame.
Central Heights opened the fifth with back-to-back singles, but Fiala, in for relief of Lambert, retired the next two batters. An RBI single pushed the Blue Devils’ lead to 5-3, and a walk loaded the bases. Alex Casas entered and walked home a pair of runs for a 7-3 score. Central Heights’ Ashton Wagner drove in a pair with a single to make it 9-3.
Danbury mounted threats in the bottom of the fifth and seventh innings.
Ashton Casas singled, and Alex Casas and Hodge were each hit by a pitch to load the bases in the fifth. However, pinch hitter Zach Cook popped out to end the frame.
Lambert led the bottom of the seventh by being hit by a pitch, and Ashton Casas singled to put two on with one out, but a double play ended the game.
Ashton Casas batted 3-for-4 and scored a run, and Fiala turned in a 2-for-4 night in the leadoff spot.
The Panthers used four pitchers, with Lambert being tagged for the loss. He went 3 2/3 innings and allowed four runs, none earned, on five hits. Fiala went one inning, and Larson Hathcock pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Alex Casas did not record an out in his appearance.
