CLUTE
Who knew playing water polo in the river would create a special moment for student-athletes like Jayden Arana.
Arana was one of several now-prominent Brazoswood water polo players who helped guide the program to a UIL state championship this past fall. Those days not only cultivated a passion among boys but also developed future kids like Arana to strive for something great.
“That’s where it starts. You get a great group of kids that have a passion together, and they can do great things, and that’s what they did,” Brazoswood water polo coach Robert Brown said. “Their goal from the get-go was to win a state championship back in eighth grade, and it never left their brains.”
Brown and others watched Wednesday afternoon as Arana signed his national letter of intent to continue playing the sport he loves at the collegiate level. The four-year letterman signed with Iona University.
“I started my eighth-grade year playing water polo in the river with my friend (Mason Potter), who lived on the river,” Arana said. “His older brother (Cole) is the one who got us into it, and he said that we could do something one day if we really focused on it.
“So from eighth grade to now, it’s been about five hours a day of one-on-one skills and working on all sorts of fundamentals.”
Arana chose the New York City metro area Catholic university because it checked all the boxes, particularly an opportunity to play water polo at a Division I school that he felt he could compete in.
Under Brian Kelly’s direction, the Gaels finished 12-18 in 2022, including wins in four of their last five games. The Gaels compete in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
“He had a decision to make, and none of them were easy,” Brown said. “But I think he made a good one to continue his passion for water polo at the college level. He meant a lot to the team, and you can’t replace that …”
Arana looked into Wagner College and Austin College, and the senior wanted to stay close to home, but he felt Iona University gave him an offer he couldn’t pass up. Arana combed through other Division III schools throughout California.
“Most D-I schools were east, a couple of D-I schools west and one right in the middle at Austin College,” Arana said. “It was about a necessity to go to college and play water polo. Thanks to my parents, I have a business structure that I can fall back on, but I wanted to continue my career because I love water polo. I might even try to coach it after my playing career.
“So it was a very big factor.”
Finding a college that could satisfy his academic needs and allow him to continue his water polo career was scarce. There are just 22 Division I colleges that compete in water polo, and about 75 colleges nationwide offer the sport, according to recruiting website ncsasports.org.
“There are about 20 D-I schools, and many of them are the big schools out on the West Coast, like UCLA, Cal Berkeley and SoCal,” Arana said. “I am very good at what I do, but I can’t outplay some California schools. So I am battling with them, I’m battling with international students. It was hard to find a D-I that I can get the coach to watch my stuff and take what I do seriously, especially with how underdeveloped water polo is in Texas.”
From 2011-16, there was a 12 percent increase among Division I international student-athletes, according to ncsasports.org. In addition, funding for college water polo programs has yet to catch up with other sports, per the website.
“It was a journey, but it wasn’t too hard,” Arana said. “Especially with my connections with my club team, the Viper Pigeons.”
Feeding Arana’s passion was the success he experienced at Brazoswood High School.
Before the UIL sanctioned the sport in the fall of 2022, the Brazoswood water polo programs made seven trips to the Texas Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association state tournament. Still, that state title always eluded Arana and his teammates.
Until 2022, when the top-ranked Bucs finished the season 28-0-1 and beat Southlake Carroll and Boerne Champion to win the school’s first state title since 2011. Arana finished the state tournament with four goals and 10 assists.
“It was easy to stick to it because I put more hours into it than everyone else,” Arana said. “Consistently winning is a big thing for me. It’s harder to stay in it if you are not excelling or winning, but I was able to and knowing there is a next level was another big thing.
“If there wasn’t a next level, I might not have taken it seriously or put as many hours into it, but I knew there was a next level, and I knew I could achieve it.”
Winning a state title as a senior is the best way to end a career, but it felt extra special for Arana. He also finished his career as a first-team All-Region 2 selection and first-team TISCA All-State.
“At Brazoswood, we win, but not as much,” Arana said. “So to show that with time and dedication, you can take a minimal 6A school to state and beat a ginormous could-be 7A school like Southlake Carroll and win a state championship versus all those other schools coming out of a small town off the beach in Lake Jackson, that was the biggest thing.”
Arana will study business management and accounting.
