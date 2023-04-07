Patience is a virtue, and it can lead to big gains.
Brandi Justice found that out.
The first-year head coach at Iowa Colony went from an established, experienced program as an assistant at nearby Manvel High School to leading a raw-talented and young Iowa Colony girls basketball program.
However, after months of coaching and reteaching the basics of basketball, the coach saw that hard work pay off with a playoff berth in the school’s inaugural season. It’s a nugget that she and her players will always be a part of in Iowa Colony history.
“At times, it was a different task, but we got through it, and we are looking forward to next season,” Justice said.
The 2005 Willowridge High School graduate and Texas Southern University alumni’s career at Alvin ISD started as an assistant under Jhared Marshall at Manvel.
“There were talks about a new school opening up, and I knew I wanted to start my own program someday. I didn’t know it would come so soon, but I applied, was interviewed and was greatly afforded the opportunity to open a new school and start a new program,” Justice said.
She was a part of two talented Manvel teams during the 2020–21 and ’21-22 seasons, where the program went a combined 58-10 overall record and made back-to-back regional appearances.
“Jhared Marshall is a great guy, and I brought a lot of things over to Iowa Colony, and we wanted to start our own tradition and culture, myself and Taylor Carter, my varsity assistant,” Justice said.
It was a drastic change from an established program such as Manvel to a new team in Iowa Colony with no girls, except for maybe one, who had varsity experience. Just a few months before the start of the 2022-23 varsity season, all but one player was playing junior high basketball, Justice said.
However, the coach made it work, and Justice praised her players for their buy-in to what Justice and Carter implemented.
“One challenge, in particular, is just being young,” Justice said. “We had eight freshmen and one sophomore this season. Another challenge was going up against teams with the mentality of, ‘We are not supposed to lose to them.’ So you find yourself being played hard every game just because you are young.
“So the 10 wins we got this season, we totally and 100 percent earned, and I felt like we got better throughout the season.”
Many girls did not have a strong background in basketball, so Justice and Carter were tasked with countless hours of teaching the game and developing their players’ skills and basketball IQ.
However, the feeling was rewarding when all that work came together on the court, including Iowa Colony’s District 26-4A-opening win against Columbia.
In that win, the scrappy and undersized Iowa Colony team frustrated and wore down a veteran Columbia squad that looked out of sync most of the night with a few players returning from injury.
The Lady Pioneers, beaten on the boards all night, found a way to flip the tables in the fourth quarter and secure the win.
“Both games against Columbia, we felt so good, and that’s when we thought, ‘All right, we are here, we have arrived,’” Justice said. “The first time we faced them at home in the opener by 12 or 13 points, but we missed, like, 20 free throws, so to us, we felt like we could have beaten them by 30.
“In the second game at their house, we knew we had to stop Brynlee (Livingston), so practices were more intense and geared toward not getting beat by one girl. Seeing the joy on those girls’ faces after that win was everything. It was perfect.”
Following back-to-back losses against playoff teams Sweeny and Bay City, Iowa Colony gained more experience in the Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic to wrap up 2022. The Lady Pioneers opened the new year with three straight wins and victories in five of the first six games to put Iowa Colony in position for a push into the playoffs.
Iowa Colony dropped three of its final four regular season games and needed a loss by Columbia in the regular-season finale to Stafford. However, the run midway through district play set up an opportunity to advance to the playoffs in the program’s inaugural season when the Lady ‘Necks eventually lost in the finale.
Iowa Colony’s season ended in a Class 4A-Region 4 bidistrict game to Brookshire Royal.
“There were moments where we would give them an offense, and they successfully ran it or the same thing on defense when they would get stops,” Justice said. “Those were the moments that it was fulfilling to watch them develop, get better and trust what their coaches told them.
“It was a great feeling, an awesome feeling and I hate that it ended the way it did, but we’re looking forward to pressing on and making a deep run next season.”
Despite the ups and downs, Justice hasn’t lost sight of the value high school basketball brings to her players.
“Just have fun with them,” she said. “It’s not about the Ws or the Ls all the time, we are trying to teach them to be young women and it all goes back to being patient.
“It’s fun, man. We are ready for next year. Being out here in this atmosphere, seeing these girls out here wearing their jerseys, makes me competitive and now I am thinking about what we are going to do to them next year.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.