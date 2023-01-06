CLUTE
Thursday’s season opener had the kind of start Brazoswood was looking for, but not so much the outcome.
The Lady Bucs scored first against Pearland on the opening day of the Greater Houston Cup at Slade Field, but the Lady Oilers scored the next five goals to hand the Lady Bucs a 5-1 loss.
“I felt like we weren’t anticipating the through ball, and we were standing too flat-footed,” Lady Bucs coach Kim Blank said. “I don’t know if it was nerves, (or) new personnel with some injured players, so we went with a couple of players in new positions.
“And it’s early in the season, so we are still figuring those kinds of things out.”
The Lady Oilers’ (2-0) flat-back four formation kept Brazoswood’s strikers in front of the Pearland defenders and eliminated anyone from breaking free. Meanwhile, changes in personnel on the Brazoswood (0-1) defense led to a few breakdowns and the Lady Oilers connected on a pair of corner kicks from the backside.
“We have a strong backline, and they work well covering when we have someone step in. We close off the gaps to cut off the through balls. So we made them play in front of us, and we did a great job of winning the ball in the air,” Pearland coach Elise Cox said.
“They did a great job sticking to the game plan and keeping the ball in front of us.”
The Lady Bucs got on the board first when Alicia Chi passed the ball to Makenna Perez, who ran the ball down the right side of the field with a defender on her before rainbowing a shot to the goal and into the net in the second minute of play.
Pearland took over from there.
The Lady Oilers’ tied the game on a shot by Emma Merritt in the 12th minute.
Trinity Cathey gave the Lady Oilers the lead for good when she connected on a corner kick in the 23rd minute. Cathey scored her second goal two minutes later, and Merritt got her second in the 37th minute.
The Lady Bucs had a few chances throughout the rest of the first half but couldn’t connect.
Brazoswood had a free kick by Perez in the 21st minute, but the ball sailed high. In the 29th minute, Maya Funk had a nice pass to Mallory Varga, but Pearland’s Ella Johnson cleared the ball away. Funk attempted a shot a few seconds later, but her shot went wide of the net.
The Lady Bucs’ best chance came in the 33rd minute when Chi’s free kick banged against the left post of the goal, and Lady Oiler goalkeeper Mikayla Smith saved the ball on the rebound.
In the 36th minute, Funk passed the ball to Ginne Saavedra, whose shot was saved by Smith.
“We wanted to keep the ball down and control the tempo because it kind of got into a track race in the first half when we were going both ways. That way, we could save our first and keep possessions,” Cox said.
The Lady Oilers responded 1:45 later when Merritt scored at the other end on a corner kick to make it a 4-1 game at the half.
“Audrey Cooper is who takes our corners, and she does a great job of putting it in there, and we have Emma Merritt, Trinity Cathey and Ella Johnson getting on the backside of it,” Cox said. “So it makes us very dangerous when we get corners.”
Brazoswood’s defense stepped up in the second half against constant Pearland pressure. The Lady Oilers recorded eight shots on goal against backup goalkeeper Mallory Sierra. The sophomore recorded three saves in the second half, and Pearland’s lone second-half goal came with 1:49 left in regulation with the game in hand. Brazoswood’s offense recorded one shot in the second half, which went wide in the 75th minute.
“I thought it was a much better second half,” Blank said. “It’s hard to come back from a 4-1 deficit, but it doesn’t mean that you can’t, but it makes it tough, especially against a good team. But I thought we played better with much more effort and intensity.”
The Lady Bucs will play Deer Park at 1 p.m. today at Ridge Point High School. The Lady Bucs conclude the tournament Saturday with a game against Ridge Point at Deer Park’s Abshire Stadium. The Greater Houston Cup is a good early test for Brazoswood, with Ridge Point, Deer Park and Pearland each playoff teams a year ago. Ridge Point advanced to the state tournament and was the top-ranked team in the state last season.
“We had a couple of breakdowns that we probably shouldn’t be having, but I’m glad that it’s early in the season and we have the opportunity to turn around, get ready for tomorrow and fix those things,” Blank said.
