STAFFORD
In Thursday’s District 26-4A Track and Field Championships, local athletes showed off their speed.
The Pioneers won two of three relay events, and Brazosport’s Xavier Butler did what he has done all season in the open sprint events.
In addition, a lot of that speed qualified for the Class 4A-Region 4 Area meet next week after placing in the top four in their events at the district competition Thursday at Stafford High School.
Iowa Colony placed third in the boys standings with 138 points, followed by Columbia with 52, Freeport with 46 and Sweeny scored 41.
IOWA COLONY
The Pioneers took the top spot in the 400-meter relay with Derrick Hahn, Antonie Martin Jr., Nolynn Haygood and Jayden Warren blazing past the field in 42.73. Paul Maples, Greg Guidry, Jadarian Harper and Ian Hill ended the night with the top time of 3:21.31 in the 1-mile relay. Even the Pioneers’ relay that didn’t win still advanced to an area with the quartet of Hahn, Warren, Baijon Dupaty and Harper finishing with a runner-up time of 1:28.97.
“I am extremely proud with the way they’ve competed, bought in and trusted each other — that’s what makes those relays roll,” Iowa Colony boys coach Aundra Long said.
The Pioneers’ top point-getter was the freshman Hill.
The runner won the 400-meter dash by nearly a second in 49.40 and the 800-meter run in 1:59.18, beating Bay City’s distance specialist Angel Campos by about 1.5 seconds.
“He has a special talent, and he came to us already with a lot of track experience running in AAU, and we watched him run in eighth grade at our feeder school at Caffey Junior High,” Long said. “He has worked extremely hard, and he bought into the program. He shows up every day ready to work, and he lets his talent speak for itself.”
Aden Saucedo also had a solid day by qualifying for two events on top of the two-mile run he advanced in from Monday.
Saucedo was the only runner to stay with Campos in the 1-mile run, taking runner-up in 4:48.85. He also placed fourth in the 800-meter run in 2:02.08. He placed third in the 2-mile run Monday at 11:10.29.
“He did a big-time job getting us points in that mile,” Long said. “Sometimes, it’s hard to find guys who are willing to go out there and do it, but he is more than willing, and he is talented in it.
“He was able to stay there with Campos, and that is going to take him a long way.”
Other Pioneer qualifiers included third place, Bayanai Lewis, 300-meter hurdles, 42.66; Martin, 100-meter dash, 11.25; Maples, 800-meter run, 2:01.66; fourth, Guidry, 400-meter dash, 50.97; Saucedo, 800-meter run, 2:02.88.
COLUMBIA
The Roughnecks had four events qualify for regional Thursday.
The 400-meter relay team of Justin Cottrell, Braylon Thomas, Kai Castile and Luke Breazeale placed fourth in 43.92, and the same quartet advanced to area in the 800 relay with a time of 1:30.30.
Thomas placed third in the 200-meter dash in 22.69, and freshman Mudassir Abdullah punched his ticket with a fourth-place time of 16.59 in the 110-meter hurdles.
BRAZOSPORT
When asked if there was a meet this season Butler did not win the 100-meter or the 200-meter dash, Exporters coach Richard Sincere needed some time to think. Other than the Texas Relays, a meet against some of the best athletes in the state, the other meet Sincere could think of was the Prairie View A&M Relays in March.
“That (Prairie View A&M Relays) was a great environment for him, and that is the best thing, he’s not running against the same people,” Sincere said. “So he is seeing some different things and staying true to the plan every week.”
In all the other meets, he has beaten the competition, and he did the same Thursday by accounting for 20 of Brazosport’s 46 points.
The senior was the district champion in the 100-meter dash in 10.86 and the 200-meter dash in 21.84.
“He’s put in so much work, he has been extremely patient with himself and he has been working on his technique,” Sincere said. “Every race, we go into it with a plan, and he has been executing the plan every week.
“At this point, it is about keeping him healthy.”
The school record in the 100 is 10.30, Sincere said, and Butler reached 10.39 at the Texas Relays earlier this month.
Butler is also the anchor in the Exporters’ 400-meter relay squad, including Jerius Flannel White, Toric Goins and Clifton White, who finished runner-up in 43.24.
“He’s been pretty consistent at dropping his times every week, which is what we want,” Sincere said, “because we want him to peak at the right time.”
SWEENY
The Bulldogs’ lone area qualifier from Thursday was the 1,600-meter relay team of Jax Schroeder, Tayshaun Lang, Kyler Head and Montrey Scott, with a fourth-place time of 3:39.28.
Sweeny’s Gavin Massey also qualified for area in the discus with a throw of 126 feet. The discus results were not available until Thursday.
