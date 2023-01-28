WHARTON — With several key returners and a wave of talent entering the program, the Wharton County Junior College baseball team is looking forward to a big 2023 season.
Expectations are high for Pioneers head coach Trey Porras after the team posted a single-season record in wins last season and came within one victory from claiming an NJCAA regional title.
“Last year’s group helped raise the bar for the program, but every season brings a new challenge,” Porras said in a press release. “These guys have been working extremely hard. I am excited to see them go out and do what they love to do.”
WCJC’s season opened Friday against Eastern Oklahoma State College.
The Pioneers return several position players who saw significant time in 2022.
Headlining the group is sophomore first baseman Brayden Evans of Pearland. Evans has committed to Baylor University and was tabbed the 21st overall junior college prospect in the country, according to Dream Big Athletics.
Other key returners include NJCAA All-Region XIV center fielder Hunter Smith of Spring, Jake Rabe of Corpus Christi at shortstop and outfielder A.J. Smith of Kilgore.
Porras will rely on David Lopez of Mission and University of Northern Kentucky commit Ryan Pehrson on the mound. Lopez logged in 43 innings as a starter and reliever last season, and Pehrson threw 30 innings.
A few new contributors who figure to play a significant role include Texas A&M Corpus Christi transfer Tyler Byrd and freshman infielder Cooper Hill, who displayed a loud bat in the fall. Tulane University signee Blaise Wilcenski and Dillon Chapa bring starting pitching experience from their prior schools.
Hoping to see time in their first season with the Pioneers are newcomers Keaten Hawk of Danbury, Colin Coker of Sweeny and Kade Reynolds of Columbia.
Hawk dealt with injuries in his senior season but provided speed on the basepaths when he returned for the Panthers’ playoff run.
Reynolds averaged .397 in 78 at-bats, playing 26 games last spring. He had 31 hits, 37 runs, six doubles, six triples, four home runs, 15 RBIs, .782 slugging, .505 on-base and 14 steals last season. He also pitched 41 2/3 innings, settling for a 1-4 record with three saves and a 2.90 ERA. Opponents averaged .199 against him.
Coker averaged .420 in 30 games last season. He drove in 20 runs, scored 36 times, hit 11 doubles and three triples, slugged .630 and had an on-base clip of .560.
The Pioneers will play 10 games and compete in two tournaments before beginning conference play Feb. 21 against Galveston College.
The highlight of the non-conference schedule is a four-game series with NJCAA Division II National Champion Pearl River. The Pioneers come in with the third toughest schedule in the country by the Junior College Baseball Blog.
For the season schedule, visit wcjc.edu.
