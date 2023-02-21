IOWA COLONY
Iowa Colony opened the game with a 15 mph wind at its back, and the Pioneers took advantage.
The Pioneers tallied three goals in the first 20 minutes of Monday’s District 21-4A boys soccer game against Sweeny, and they never looked back en route to a 4-1 victory at Iowa Colony High School.
“It was super important to jump on them quickly because last time they kept it close, and they wouldn’t go away,” Iowa Colony coach Edward Garcia said. “I knew that if we could try to get an early lead on them, we could take control of the game.”
The Pioneers scored in the 11th minute when Alvaro Dimas broke away from the defense and slid-kicked the ball from the left side of the net past Sweeny goalkeeper Gavin Massey for a 1-0 lead.
Seven minutes later, Isaias Rodriguez received the ball and beat the Sweeny defense up the middle, setting himself up one-on-one with Massey. Rodriguez shot the ball above the incoming Massey as the Bulldog tried to cut him off, and the ball went into the back of the net.
About a minute later, Franklin Cruz bumped the ball past Massey, who came out to the top of the goal box to cut him off. As the ball trickled near the goal, Dimas caught up to it and booted it into the vacated goal for a 3-0 lead.
“Mentally, that was it. Getting three on you like that in the first half takes a lot of resilience to come back,” Sweeny coach Lance Andrews said. “We eventually got into that mindset, but we had some mistakes that led us to that point, and we had a hard time recovering from it mentally.
“Losing to Stafford last week really hurt us. In the last seven minutes, they put three goals on us. We just didn’t finish. That put a hurtin’ on us, and I think a lot of that carried into the game today. They knew today was do-or-die, and we didn’t get it done.”
The Pioneers recorded seven shots on goal in the first half and would have had a fourth goal in the first 40 minutes if Sweeny backup keeper Jaun Hernandez didn’t stone Rivera’s shot with 2:28 remaining in the first half.
Now that he has seen all of the District 21 foes, Garcia has a good grasp of the kind of adjustments he needs to make for each team, he said. His adjustment for Sweeny was to add another forward against Sweeny’s back line.
“Usually, we have one forward, but I decided to throw two up there in this game, and it put more pressure on their back line, which allowed those channels to open up for those through balls,” Garcia said. “We weren’t having those earlier in the season, but now they’re starting to come with a little bit more pressure on the back line.”
Andy Cruz put the Pioneers up 4-0 in the 61st minute, and Isaiah Gonzales put the Bulldogs on the board in the 68th minute when his free kick rifled over the head of Iowa Colony keeper Fernando Baltazar.
“We had some good chances in the second half, but we didn’t take advantage of it fully,” Andrews said.
Baltazar was subbed out after allowing the Sweeny goal, but he finished with three saves and thwarted a crosser that was headed to an open Bulldog on the back side late in the game.
“Fernando stepped up big today,” Garcia said. “It was his first start on varsity, and he looked comfortable out there. … That is his natural position.”
The win distances the Pioneers from the Bulldogs for fifth place in the district standings, but the team still has some ground to make up to catch Stafford. However, Garcia feels comfortable in his team’s second go-around in the district.
“That’s why I’m starting to make tactical changes. …” Garcia said. “So each team, we’re going to try to make some type of tactical change to benefit us on the field, any way to give us a slight advantage and help us finish the season strong.”
The Pioneers (2-3-1, 2-5-1) will travel Saturday to Needville, and the Bulldogs (1-4-1, 1-9-1) will host Columbia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.