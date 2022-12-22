Steven Horak did not play soccer growing up, so he spent the last few years learning the game and passing his knowledge to his youth.
He’s been doing something right.
Horak and his U12 girls soccer team, the Gunners, finished the regular season and tournament unbeaten and did not allow a goal in the 12 games played.
“We have always been competitive, and we had a few winning seasons when they were younger, but we have never taken it all,” Horak said. “This was a unique season being one of two West Brazos teams and competing teams in the area, namely Lake Jackson, and never being able to take Lake Jackson.
“That is success, in my opinion, because it hasn’t happened previously.”
The U12 team finished 8-0 in the regular season and went 4-0 in the Angleton Christmas Classic. Horak has coached his daughter, Paige, and some girls on the team for six years, he said.
“My expectations are high, so I expected to win each game but to go undefeated and not be scored on is even more special,” Horak said. “… And to not be scored on takes a good goalie. I have a goalie named Bailey Toney who has been with me for about four or five years. She has always been selfless and willing to give herself up for the ball to ensure she does her job and the ball doesn’t go through the goal.”
On the team were Olivia Balderas, Kinsley Breaux, Leix Breazeale, Maggie Duchaney, Paige Horak, Karsyn Kincannon, Brooklyn Lawler, Callie Smith, Olive Stanford, Cami Strother, Ryan Thomason, Toney, Shaylee Tyson and Evangeline Woodard. Assisting Steven Horak were Cynthia Saville and Jessica Murphy.
“I have players from Sweeny, I have about four or five players from Brazoria and about four or five players from West Columbia,” Horak said. “There were about 14 players on my team this year. I’ve got a few kids who hadn’t played before and joined the team in the last season, and they’ve progressed.
“But it is awesome to keep some of the same core girls and have their parents allow them to keep playing soccer with me. I am very grateful for that.”
Continuity played a significant role in the Gunners’ success this season.
“I think it helps tremendously to have the same girls that play in the fall and the spring, you find out what position they are good at, and you help them get better,” Horak said. “When they return the following year, you put them back at that spot, and we may move kids around based on how the game progresses, but having the girls return and put them back in their position has helped our team be successful. And it is what every coach would want to have in my thoughts.”
The season begins a week after Labor Day and runs through the first or second week of November. The Angleton tournament then runs in early December, Horak said. The Gunners’ home field is at Barrow Elementary in Brazoria, and Horak’s team has been playing there for a few years.
Teams the Gunners play are Angleton, Bay City, Lake Jackson and sometimes Freeport. Players are generally in fifth and sixth grade, Horak said.
“The good thing is that most of the girls that have been playing with me the last few years are going to junior high, and they started a junior high soccer team last year in West Columbia,” Horak said. “So they will be able to go right in and compete, and they will probably have a good junior high team if I had to guess.”
Horak is hopeful his players will return with him next year. West Brazos does not have a U13 field, but he was confident the team could find another local field to play, he said.
“I’ll have them through this spring season, and hopefully, they all return for one more season,” Horak said.
Horak’s daughter, Paige, has been his biggest inspiration in wanting to coach a sport he did not grow up in, and the team on the pitch has allowed the two to bond together.
“There is just something about not knowing the sport but wanting to learn because you want to coach your kid and be out there with them kind of gives you a feeling of being able to bond,” Horak said. “It’s really because of her (Paige) is why I continue to do it.
“She loves soccer, and I continue to learn and teach them the things I am learning and teach them to be as competitive as they can be. But it all boils down to being with her.”
