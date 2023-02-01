FREEPORT
Brazosport’s Amara Martinez had a lot of support on National Signing Day, including high school and select ball coaches, friends, family and administrators at the Brazosport High School cafeteria. Living out a softball player’s dream was important to the senior.
“Playing college softball means a lot to me,” she said. “As a softball player, it’s every girl’s dream to go to the next level, and it means a lot to me and my family.”
The four-year letterman for the Lady Exporters softball team signed her national letter of intent to play her favorite sport at Bay de Noc Community College, or Bay College for short.
“It’s well-deserved,” Brazoswood coach Voncia Ducre said. “This young lady works hard, and she sets the tone every day. She knows one speed in practice, and that’s to work as hard as you can.”
Martinez was looking for a new environment away from the Brazosport area, and there isn’t a more different environment than going to school in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. Bay College is in Escanaba, Michigan, along the Little Bay de Noc and about 50 miles from the Wisconsin state line.
She has not visited the school, she said, but the junior college has always been on her radar.
“Since my freshman year, I have been looking at this college, and I am happy that they wanted me to play for them,” she said.
The Norse moved to the Michigan Community College Athletic Association in the fall of 2022. It was previously an independent member of the NJCAA Region 13.
“Their ranking is pretty decent, and last year, they had a good record,” Martinez said.
The Norse went 31-17 overall in 2022 and advanced to the Region 13 playoffs.
Martinez has played the infield and outfield throughout her first three years with the Lady Exporters and expects to play more of the outfield in college.
“She can do it all. She pitches, plays second base, shortstop and right, left and center field,” Ducre said. “Wherever you ask her to go, she’s on it and she is going 100 percent.”
With the ceremonial signing in the rear-view mirror, Martinez turns her attention to her upcoming senior season. The Lady Exporters should return a heavy dose of talent from last season’s bidistrict finalist squad. Brazosport has made the playoffs four consecutive seasons, excluding 2020, and Martinez is hopeful of making it a fifth straight year and a longer postseason run.
“I want it to be good,” Martinez said. “I feel like we will have a strong season, and we will have a good team. If we work together, we can get past the first round of the playoffs.”
Martinez will study nursing in college.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.