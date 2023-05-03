Five local baseball teams will continue their season this week with the first round of the UIL playoffs underway.
Sweeny clinched a postseason berth for at least the 23rd straight year, while Brazoswood will be playing in the bidistrict round for the first time since 2018. Columbia is the top-seeded team since edging Sweeny in a tie-breaking game in 2006.
Here is a lowdown of each bidistrict round series.
BRAZOSWOOD (12-17-1) vs. PEARLAND (27-5-1)
The Bucs’ prize for making the playoffs since ’18 is playing the top-ranked Oilers in Class 6A.
Game 1 of a 6A-Region 3 bidistrict round series begins at 7 p.m. Friday at Wilson Field in Clute. Game 2 is at 1 p.m. Saturday in Pearland, and Game 3, if needed, will follow 30 minutes later.
Games 2 and 3 will be broadcast at brazosportisd.net.
The Oilers are back-to-back District 23 champions looking to return to the regional tournament. Pearland is entering the series winners of 14 straight.
A playoff berth was made possible for the Bucs thanks to a turnaround after starting District 24-6A play with a 2-5 mark. The team won three straight district games and four of its final five to edge Clear Lake in the standings.
The winner of the best-of-three series will play the winner between Deer Park and Atascocita in next week’s area round.
BRAZOSPORT (18-6) vs. EL CAMPO (20-8)
The Exporters will enter the playoffs better than a No. 4 seed for the first time since 2019, the last time an Exporter team advanced past the first round of the playoffs. The Ships are second in District 26-4A with the help of an eight-game win streak, while El Campo has won seven of its last nine.
Game 1 of a Class 4A-Region 4 best-of-three bidistrict round series begins at 7 p.m. today in El Campo. The rest of the series shifts to Freeport, where the first pitch of Game 2 is 7 p.m. Friday and Game 3, if needed, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Exporter Field.
Webcast for the series will be tonight on brazosportisd.net.
Austin Haynes leads the team offensively with a .359 average. He has hit eight doubles, and three triples, scored 29 times and recorded 18 RBIs. His slugging percentage is .538, and his on-base plus slugging is .997. His 11 stolen bases also lead the team.
Kaiden Shoemake leads the Ships in runs driven in with 30 and has scored 23 times. The Ships’ leadoff hitter Nathan Cruz has crossed home plate 29 times.
Pitching has led the way during the Ships’ eight-game win streak.
Adrian Lopez is 4-0 in eight starts with a 2.03 ERA in 44 2/3 innings pitched. He has struck out 57 batters and walked 23. Haynes has a 5-5 record in nine starts with a 1.90 ERA over 55 innings. Shoemake has recorded two saves this season in six appearances. He has struck out 27 and walked just four.
The winner between Brazosport and El Campo will play the winner between fifth-ranked Boerne and Cuero in the area round.
COLUMBIA (19-8) vs. BELLVILLE (17-7-1)
The Roughnecks are coming off their first outright district title since at least 1999 and their first crown since 2014. The team also won the district in 2006.
The ’Necks have won four straight and 12 of the last 13 games behind stellar pitching. The team has pitched four shutouts during the last 13 games and has been blanked once this season.
Game 1 of a Class 4A-Region 4 bidistrict series begins today at 7 p.m. Game 2 is at 7 p.m. Friday, and Game 3, if needed, is at 2 p.m. The series will be played at Cypress Park High School.
The ’Necks are six deep in their pitching staff, but the maroon and white primarily go with Brian Craig and Tate Thrasher, and they will be looked upon to lead the Roughnecks past the first round since 2019.
The winner of the best-of-three series will play the winner between 21st-ranked Canyon Lake and John F. Kennedy in the area round.
SWEENY (14-12-2) vs. NEEDVILLE (19-5)
It’s been a while since the Bulldogs have not been the top seed in the playoffs.
The five district losses are the most for a Sweeny team since going 6-4 in 2010. The Bulldogs have a tough test against 16th-ranked Needville.
The two teams face off at 7 p.m. today at Needville High School before moving to Sweeny. First pitch of Game 2 is at 4:30 p.m., and Game 3, if needed, will follow 30 minutes later.
After dominating District 25-4A play, Needville lost its final two district games and three of the last four overall.
The winner of the bidistrict series will play against the winner of the La Vernia and Davenport series next week.
DANBURY (19-9) vs. SHEPHERD (13-12-1)
The Panthers have been shut out once this season, a late District 24-3A game against Van Vleck, but the Panthers’ offense has been alive all season. Danbury enters its best-of-three series against Shepherd winning six of the last seven games.
The Class 3A-Region 3 series begins at 7 p.m. tonight. Game 2 is 7 p.m. Friday, and Game 3, if needed, is 6 p.m. Saturday. The series is at Cy Lakes High School.
The Pirates have made a huge turnaround under head coach Josh Meeker this season. Shepherd was 3-20 overall last season and winless in district play.
The winner of this series will play the winner between sixth-ranked Central Heights and Kountze in the area round.
