BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 4A-District 26 play-in

Brazosport (4-8, 6-19) vs. Bay City (4-8, 7-19)

When: 7 p.m. today

Where: Sweeny High School

Tickets: $5. Online only at events.ticketspicket.com. Search Sweeny High School.

Columbia (9-22, 4-8) vs. Brazosport/Bay City winner

When: 6 p.m. Saturday

Where: Sweeny High School

Tickets: $5. Online only at events.ticketspicket.com. Search Sweeny High School. Available after 10 a.m. today

