PLAYOFF INFO Feb 16, 2023 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOYS BASKETBALLClass 4A-District 26 play-inBrazosport (4-8, 6-19) vs. Bay City (4-8, 7-19)When: 7 p.m. todayWhere: Sweeny High SchoolTickets: $5. Online only at events.ticketspicket.com. Search Sweeny High School.Columbia (9-22, 4-8) vs. Brazosport/Bay City winnerWhen: 6 p.m. SaturdayWhere: Sweeny High SchoolTickets: $5. Online only at events.ticketspicket.com. Search Sweeny High School. 