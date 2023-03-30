PLAYOFF INFORMATION jakedowling1 jakedowling1 Author email Mar 30, 2023 5 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GIRLS SOCCERClass 4A-Region 3 quarterfinalColumbia (21-3) vs. Bay City (25-2)When: 6:30 p.m. FridayWhere: Bay City Memorial Stadium, Bay City High SchoolTickets: https://gofan.co/app/ events/960426?schoolId =TX17659Class 5A-Region 3 quarterfinalAngleton (18-3-1) vs. Barbers Hill (17-4)When: 7:30 p.m. FridayWhere: Turner Stadium, HumbleTickets: TBA Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Games And Toys jakedowling1 Author email Follow jakedowling1 Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 