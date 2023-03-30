GIRLS SOCCER

Class 4A-Region 3 quarterfinal

Columbia (21-3) vs. Bay City (25-2)

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Bay City Memorial Stadium, Bay City High School

Tickets: https://gofan.co/app/ events/960426?schoolId =TX17659

Class 5A-Region 3 quarterfinal

Angleton (18-3-1) vs. Barbers Hill (17-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Turner Stadium, Humble

Tickets: TBA

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.