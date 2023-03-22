The first round of the UIL boys and girls soccer playoffs kicks off today and resumes Friday. Seven Southern Brazoria County teams will compete for their chance at a run for the state tournament, which begins April 12 at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown.
The area round takes place Monday and Tuesday.
GIRLS SOCCER NO. 1 COLUMBIA VS. NO. 4. PALACIOS
The Lady ’Necks (19-3) won their first district title since 2019, the same season Columbia advanced to the Region 3 tournament. The Lady ’Necks are hoping for the same success and more under first-year coach Caitlin Riley, who will make her postseason debut as a coach.
“I’m trying to get the girls focused on the game they have ahead of them because they know now that you lose one, you are done,” Riley said.
Columbia cruised through the District 26-4A season with one blemish, a home loss to Brazosport on March 6. However, Riley sees a benefit to a loss that late in the season to another playoff team.
“I think it was a good reality check for us that we are not invincible and that we’ve got to bring our A-game,” she said. “It was kind of a wake-up call for all of us because we were all complacent, myself included, and I think it’s what we needed to bring us back to reality.”
The Lady ’Necks average a shade under four goals a game this season, thanks to the many contributors on offense.
Three players enter today’s showdown with Palacios (11-7-2) with at least 10 goals this season, led by junior Maddie Haas’ 19. Freshman Evie Jenkins has been a force with 16 goals, and sophomore Amber Cardwell has put together a solid season with 11.
Hayley Brossuard has strung together seven goals in her sophomore season, and Melina Fox has five.
“Tori (Aucoin) and Naveah (Martinez) were both great players, but I think the thing was they relied on them pretty heavily, and this year, even though Maddie and Amber are up there, we have a ton of girls who can contribute to our assists and our scoring.
“We have certain players who carry the team as far as playmakers, but I think everyone is contributing offensively, and I think what is working for us well is it is a whole team effort this year, and that’s what we need to continue this.”
NO. 2 ANGLETON VS. NO. 3 CROSBY
The Ladycats (16-3-1) fared well as newcomers to District 18-5A with a runner-up finish in the standings. The team ended the regular season with wins in four of the last five and recorded seven clean sheets in district play.
In addition, the district opponents were familiar postseason foes.
“Even prior to COVID, everybody we have lost to in the second round has been either Friendswood, Manvel or Santa Fe, and all of them were in district this year,” Angleton coach Jennifer Briggs said after the team’s regular-season finale win against Galveston Ball. “So we have proven to ourselves that we can play against any of these guys. Iron sharpens iron, and I believe this will definitely prepare us for the postseason, more so than in the past years.
“I’m not knocking anyone in our old district; it was just that every game was a competition and every game was a challenge, and I think we are finally ready to get past that hump and finally get past area.”
A big part of the Ladycats’ success stems from the return of forward Caylen Alexander from her torn ACL last season.
“She constantly works on her foot skills, her technique, and she is a student of the game,” Briggs said. “She is always constantly working on things. She’s amazing, and I love her to death. I love the whole team, the team is awesome, but it is fun to watch her play.”
Crosby (9-3-2) comes in as winners of two straight and five of its last seven in District 17 play.
“We definitely have to take them seriously and then, from there, play like it’s our last game every game,” Briggs said.
NO. 3 BRAZOSPORT VS. NO. 2 COLUMBUS
The Lady Ships (11-6-3) have shown to be the model of consistency over the last decade-plus by making a playoff appearance for the 15th consecutive year, sixth under Robert Nicoll.
From the start of district play, Nicoll has echoed a sentiment of wanting to elevate the program to the regional tournament, something Brazosport has not gotten to since the 2018 season — Nicoll’s first year with the school.
“We are expected to make the playoffs; it is just how far are we going to go?” Nicoll said. “I’ve told the girls that we have gone to the second round a couple of years now; it’s time to go to the next level. Let’s get to that third round.”
It helps that Nicoll returned an entire team.
He lost one player from last season’s area finalist squad that sneaked into the playoffs as the No. 4 seed then upset the top seed in the first round. He returned 13 players, but they have grown into their roles.
“We have been progressing every game since, I would say, Columbia, the first game,” Nicoll said. “Every game since that game, we are playing better and more as a team, and if we keep on playing, we’ll probably see Needville in the third round.”
Nicoll’s recipe for getting to the regional tournament is to keep the ball on the ground and pass it around and bring consistent intensity.
Defensively, the coach has his pieces in place, and it has shown.
The Lady Ships have allowed 18 goals this season, 13 in district, including five clean sheets. Nicoll praises the growth of Samantha Kaale as left defender, right defender Karlie Gomez, stopper Ariana Rendon, sweeper Brooklyn Rhoades and, of course, goalkeeper Lizet Jimenez.
Columbus (17-6-4) and Brazosport are familiar with each other.
The two teams finished 1-1 and 0-0 — Columbus won the scoreless tie on penalty kicks — this season.
“So we are definitely chomping at the bit to right that wrong,” he said.
NO. 4 IOWA COLONY VS. NO. 1 BAY CITY
Iowa Colony (9-11-1) rallied late in its inaugural season to secure the final spot in the playoffs under the direction of Brad Harrington — a coach who knows a thing or two about making it to the playoffs from his time at Columbia.
The Lady Pioneers finished the regular season with wins in three of their final five games. Freshman Valeria Sanchez leads the team with 36 goals in 15 games and 13 assists. Liz Lira follows with eight goals and 11 assists.
No. 8-ranked Bay City (23-2) will be a tall task for the young team. The Ladycats have won 17 straight and allowed seven goals all season.
BOYS SOCCER NO. 1 ANGLETON VS. NO. 4 BAYTOWN LEE
The Wildcats (13-2-7) won their first district crown since 2009 and did it in a new district. Angleton has not lost since Feb. 4, going 7-0-1 during that stretch.
Lee (6-7-4) has allowed 37 goals and has been shut out five times.
A Wildcats’ win would be their first postseason victory since 2017.
NO. 2 COLUMBIA VS. NO. 3. EL CAMPO
After a 1-2 start to the District 26-4A slate, the Roughnecks (13-7-1) righted their season by going 7-1-1 the rest of the way to clinch the playoffs for a sixth consecutive season. However, the team has weathered adverse moments.
The ’Necks opened district with a 1-0 loss to Iowa Colony and tied with the new school to open the second round. The team also fought through illness and a tough wind to beat Brazosport on Feb. 11 at Hopper Field and overcame a 3-1 deficit to beat rival Sweeny on Feb. 25.
“All this adversity, you want to face it, and you’re thankful for it because it is going to grow you, and it has grown our team together,” Roughnecks coach Mike Denbow said. “We have a lot of guys who play different sports, sometimes we don’t have everybody at practice, but there is a little sense of togetherness on the team that I really like.
“And we have had that for a long time now. Me and coach (Barry) Bishop preach about having fun and let’s be thankful because not everybody gets to do what we get to do.”
The ’Necks had to replace two-time district goalkeeper of the year Houston Cook entering this season, and Denbow is confident Denmark exchange student Brage “Drago” Seigerud has filled that role nicely. Seigerud has tallied 31 saves, including stopping one penalty kick, and recorded three shutouts.
“He got in there and immediately we knew, OK, he has played there before, he’s done pretty well, and he may be able to solve that problem for us,” Denbow said. “It wasn’t a problem because we had another keeper ready to go, but it allowed us to play that kid in the field.”
NO. 3 BRAZOSPORT VS. NO. 2 BAY CITY
After a lull in the middle of the district, the Ships ended the regular season winners of four of their last five, including wins against Columbia and Sweeny, teams they didn’t beat in the first round.
“Our district can go any way on any given day,” Brazosport coach Craig Moseley said. “Columbia beat us on a free kick that we did not defend well. Sweeny, we tried to play in the air with, and that is not our strength.”
Bay City (16-3-3) has won six straight coming in and surrendered just 16 goals this season, including 11 clean sheets. The Blackcats have not allowed a goal since Feb. 18.
“They will have to show up and play at the highest level,” Moseley said.
