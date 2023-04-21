Brazoswood’s Diego Moya battles for the ball during a District 24-A6 game against Clear Creek on Jan. 21 at Slade Field. Moya was named a first-team selection as part of the all-District 24-6A boys soccer teams for the 2023 season.
Brazoswood’s Jeremiah Ramirez looks to pass the ball during a non-district boys soccer game Jan. 17 against Angleton at Slade Field. Ramirez was named a first-team selection as part of the all-District 24-6A boys soccer teams for the 2023 season.
The 2023 season was a difficult one for the Brazoswood Bucs. However, the Bucs still had several selections from this year’s all-District 24-6A boys soccer teams.
The Bucs (1-9-2, 1-15-3) finished seventh in the District 24-6A standings. Clear Springs (8-1-3, 13-7-80 won the district, followed by Dickinson (9-2-2, 13-6-4), Clear Creek (8-2-2, 10-10-4) and Clear Lake (4-5-3, 9-9-4).
Superlative selections for the all-District 24-6A teams include two most valuable players. Springs’ Alexandro Quintanilla and Creek’s Cody Brown shared the top honor; Springs’ Jesus (Chuy) Becerril was named defensive MVP, and Springs head coach Kenny Weeb was named the coach of the year; Dickinson’s Jesus Olivares was named defensive MVP; Lake’s Edson Camara was named goalkeeper of the year; and Creek’s Maynor Lopez was named newcomer of the year.
Leading the way for Brazoswood were Jeremiah Ramirez and Diego Moya as first-team selections.
Other first-teamers included Springs’ Sam Bermudez, Myles DeBondt, Liam Foster, Xander Fraga and Ryan Martinez; Dickon’s Jonathan De Leon, Sebastian Ramirez, Ma’Kayle Robinson and Omar Trejo; Creek’s Kaylan Baptiste, Garrett Carleton and Jaden Richardson; Lake’s Walter Kilgore, Juan Aguilar and Hakim Jaouadi; Falls’ Carlos Loredo and Mason Konwinski; and Brook’s Yousuf Basyouni and Jackson Wagner.
Second-team players for Brazoswood were Kade Bengston and Samuel Garcia.
Other second-team honorees were Springs’ Kaleb Garcia, Arsnay Ibrahim, Evan Lipsky, Juan Rodriguez and Albi Zyla; Dickinson’s Ty Cornelius, Eduardo Gomez, Christopher Gonzalez and Alexis Martinez; Creek’s Isaac Machado, Jonathan Mulugeta and Josh Van Wagener; Lake’s Justin Yu, Diego Rivera and Noah Farrag; Falls’ Seth Mattamana and Ryan Osburn; and Brook’s Tristan Ecord and Edgar Ramos.
Tomas Arauz and Brian Martinez were each named honorable mention for Brazoswood.
Other selections included Springs’ Elian Aguilar, Miguel Duran and Jacob Herrera; Dickinson’s Dalton Mayora-Gilchrist and Juan Rodriguez; Creek’s Brayden Kyslinger and Sloan Wehe; Lake’s JJ Throm, Tony Mendez and Asher Gaworecki; Falls’ Marco Jimenez and Esben Krumwiede; and Brook’s Emade Awad and Connor Fitzgerald.
