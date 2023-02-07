IOWA COLONY
Don’t look now, but Brazosport is in the thick of the District 21-4A race.
After opening the district campaign last month with a loss to Needville, the Lady Exporters have won three straight, culminating in Monday’s 4-2 victory over host Iowa Colony.
The Lady Exporters (3-1-0, 6-4-2) have outscored their opponents 10-4 during their three-game win streak and will look to end the first half of the district season strong Saturday against Columbia (4-0-0, 12-2-0) and Sweeny (1-2-1, 2-6-2) on Monday.
“We’re healthy and I feel pretty good about it,” Brazosport coach Robert Nicoll said. “I’ve seen a little bit of film on them (Columbia), so I think we could play with them if we have our game. We have to have our game. We can’t start slow. We have to move the ball around and let our starters shine.
“I think we can play with anybody, especially in this area. I feel confident.”
Natali Reyes paced the Lady Exporters with two goals, the second serving as the dagger for Brazosport.
Brazosport led 3-2 when Reyes received a pass from Samantha Kaale and mortared the ball over Iowa Colony goalkeeper Audrey Harriman to give the visitors a 4-2 lead in the 73rd minute.
“Hustle. She kept her balance, got the foot on the ball, the cross was good, way deep in the defense and she put it right over the goalie’s head. The goalie didn’t have a chance,” Nicoll said. “That was a nice icing on the cake.”
The Lady Pioneers continued to fight, pressuring the Lady Exporters in the final five minutes, including a shot that went wide and an indirect kick that also landed wide before time expired.
“That’s something we talked about at halftime — fight. Fight for every ball, and everything is going to come in time,” Iowa Colony coach Brad Harrington said. “It’s not as fast as we want it to be, but you get glimpses of it. It is right there; we have to put it all together.”
Brazosport scored first following a corner kick attempt that set the Lady Exporters up offensively.
Sabrie Torres passed the ball to Arredondo, who found Fabiola Cruz open in the middle, and Cruz fired the ball to the right side of the net in the 15th minute.
Iowa Colony leading scorer Valeria Sanchez served the equalizer three minutes later and looked to give the Lady Pioneers the lead 1:12 later with a shot on goal that was saved by Brazosport goalkeeper Lizet Jimenez, forcing a corner kick that was thwarted.
Brazosport led 2-1 at intermission following Reyes’ goal in the 25th minute. Reyes received a pass from Arianna Arredondo up the middle and buried the ball into the net.
“She is solid, aggressive and gritty,” Nicoll said. “She went in for some tackles, and if she wouldn’t, they probably would have had another goal. She is a little more offensive-minded than our other center-mid Aubrey (Martinez) … but I think they complement each other the way they work together.”
The Lady Exporters extended their lead to 3-1 with 17:48 remaining in regulation when Arredondo scooped up the loose ball and fired it into the left. Still, Sanchez brought the game back within a goal when she played facilitator.
The freshman pulled the defense toward her and dropped the ball off to an open Keira Quinteros to the right side of the net. The sophomore buried the ball with a shot to the left side to make it a 3-2 game.
“We talked about it at halftime, just work the ball and get the simple pass and you saw it right there,” Harrington said. “We had a couple of little combinations, and they were keying on 15 hard, which left someone open, and she did a great job of being unselfish.
“She finished it and put us within one again. We have to keep going. We have the capability; we have to put it all together.”
Sanchez, who is second in the district in points and goals, tallied five goals and two assists in the Lady Pioneers’ first district win in program history Saturday, an 8-0 victory over La Marque.
“At times, I felt like she was doing what she wanted. (But) she got tired,” Nicoll said. “We talked about it at halftime about staying more in front of her, making her pass the ball. We didn’t follow her like I was hoping we would, but somebody else would step up, and they would catch the ball in the middle.
“We played her a little tighter, and I don’t think she was nearly as dangerous. I think we kept her in check pretty well.”
Harriman finished with five saves, and Jimenez had three.
Iowa Colony (1-4-0, 6-8-0) will travel Friday to Stafford.
