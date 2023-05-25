East Texas Baptist University was the first school Brazosport Christian’s Emma Rhyne visited, and she knew the Marshall-based school was right for her.
The BCS junior, who is graduating early, signed her national letter of intent to continue her acrobatics and tumbling career with the university.
“I’ve done cheer all of my high school and junior high years at my old school (Brazoswood) and then continuing on at BCS,” Rhyne said. “I got in contact with the ETBU cheer coach just to see what their program was like, and she mentioned the acrobatic and tumbling team to me; she coaches both cheer and acro.
“It intrigued me because it is more of the stunting aspect of cheer in an actual sport form, which is what I have always enjoyed most in cheer. She invited me on campus for an acro tour, and I got to meet some of the team and try some stunts out with them and kind of be evaluated, which then led to me getting offered a roster spot on the team.”
East Texas Baptist is a Division III school and a member of the American Southwest Conference. Ashton Davis-Leveille is the cheerleading head coach.
This season, the program finished second at the National Cheer Association/National Dance Association College Nationals. It was the first time ETBU has competed in a national tournament since 1994, when the school placed fourth in Division II at the National Cheerleaders Association Collegiate National Championships.
“ETBU was the first college I toured, and immediately when I was on campus, I knew it was where the Lord wanted me,” Rhyne said. “I toured UMHB (University of Mary Hardin-Baylor) shortly after, but it didn’t have the same feel as ETBU did, so there was no question about it.”
Rhyne spent her freshman year at Brazoswood High School before transferring to BCS.
She played volleyball for a season and spent a season in the Lady Eagles cross-country program.
