SWEENY
What Sweeny’s Shaylee Robinson might lack in confidence, the Lady Dog junior certainly does not lack the skills and talent on the court.
Robinson became a clutch player in Southern Brazoria County during the District 26-4A season, leading her team to its eighth consecutive playoff appearance by finishing with three double-doubles and scoring in double-figures in six of her team’s final nine games.
Her run helped Sweeny finish the regular season with a 6-2 record after a slow start and is a major factor in Robinson being named The Facts’ most valuable player as part of the newspaper’s all-Southern Brazoria County girls basketball teams for the 2022-23 season.
“The coach helped me a lot with my confidence,” she said. “He told me to start dribbling the ball more and that I could do a lot of things that I thought I couldn’t do.”
First-year coach Naroda Knox had Robinson work on her post moves by the block and take over the paint.
Robinson averaged 6.9 rebounds and recorded 222 on the season. In six games, all in district play, Robinson finished with double-digit rebound totals, including a season-high 19 in a Jan. 17 game against Stafford.
“When I got here, Shaylee stood out to me as a leader. The girls respect her and have always recognized how good she is,” Knox said. “That’s what led to me selecting her as one of the captains.
“This year, our biggest hurdle was her confidence. I would give her compliments and even tell her when I looked into this job last spring and watched film that she stood out on the film, and I was excited about coaching her — she would give me this confused look or say ‘I don’t know why.’ On film, I could tell she has size and is athletic; her basketball IQ and her intellect were a bonus.”
Robinson also dealt with the pressure of playing in the post, a position that grew thin for Sweeny.
Knox moved Alyssa Fitts, a guard from a season ago, to post with Robinson and first-year varsity player Hailey Eulenfeld. However, Fitts was lost for the season to an injury a few weeks into the district season, leaving Robinson and Eulenfeld.
“Early in the season, I think I put too much on her shoulders, but by the second round of district, she learned to handle the expectations better and not dwell on the bad plays so much,” Knox said. “Without Shaylee, we don’t make our run in the second half of district to get in the playoffs.”
Robinson felt that pressure, too, she said. She felt she had to lead by example, but she wasn’t playing as well as she could sometimes, Robinson said.
However, the junior worked through it, and Robinson credited Sweeny’s tournament games when the team would predominantly play against Class 5A and 6A schools. She scored 12 points and seven rebounds against George Ranch and Klein. She also scored 15 and 19 points against Washington and Lufkin before District 26-4A play resumed.
After a loss to Bay City, Robinson turned in an 11-point, 13-rebound effort against La Marque, eight points, 14 boards and four steals against Brazosport and 12 points, 19 rebounds, three assists and three steals against Stafford — all wins for the Lady Dogs.
After a loss to Iowa Colony, Sweeny won three of its next four, beginning with a 53-48 home win Jan. 25 against Columbia. Robinson had 10 points and eight rebounds in the game.
“That game was very important to me because we had never lost to West Columbia before, and I knew we could have won the first game against them, but we just had to show them that we could beat them,” she said.
In the final eight games of the regular season, Robinson recorded 75 points, averaging 9.3 points and 11.3 rebounds and had 18 steals. Even in the playoff loss to Navasota, Robinson’s stat line read 10 points, four boards, two assists and three steals.
“After the playoff loss against Navasota Coach (Tommy) Gates said, ‘No. 21 is a hell of a player,’ and then he went over to her and told her the same thing,” Knox said. “I hope that the personal success she had the second part of the season carries over into the summer, and next season when she finally sees what I see in her, she is going to be unstoppable in the district.”
Entering her senior season, Robinson wants to build up her confidence and get her statistics higher than they were this season, she said. Others have seen her potential, and if Robinson can find the same groove she had late in the season, she’ll be the county MVP next season, too.
“I just need to tell myself that I can do anything I put my mind to,” she said.
