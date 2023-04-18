WEST COLUMBIA
Columbia has the pitching, the offense and the chemistry, and those ingredients have made the Roughnecks the cream of the crop this season in District 26-4A competition.
“I feel like our bats have been pretty on point this year, aside from that one Bay City game, but we have been out-hitting every team by multiple hits,” Roughneck senior Tate Thrasher said.
Yet, the Roughnecks (8-1, 16-7) have three games remaining to seize their first district title since 2006, beginning today with a home tilt against a surging Brazosport team.
“We knew we had the talent, but this is a big game, and if we can win it, I think we will pretty much be in there,” senior catcher Payton Johnson said.
The Roughnecks’ success in 2023 has been years in the making under head baseball coach Earnest Pena.
“It’s what we’ve had our minds set on all season,” Thrasher said.
COVID halted what was shaping up to be a good season for the Roughnecks with their 10-3-1 record before the season abruptly ended.
The program’s streak of 10 consecutive postseason appearances ended the following season. However, Columbia rallied from a 1-3 start last season to win seven of their last nine games to finish as the No. 3 seed.
“I was on varsity my sophomore year and watching this team grow; we weren’t the best, but it’s good to see the team grow and playing with these same guys for the past two years has been great,” Johnson said. “It feels good to be in a position of winning after all these years. We knew we had it in us, but it’s good to finally break the seal and be the team we know we can be.”
Brian Craig, Johnson and Thrasher have led the Roughnecks, including getting the team over the hump against a neighboring rival.
“I think Pena has helped us get here,” Craig said. “Last year, we were OK, but he has had us all here, and we have been playing together for three years.”
The Roughnecks had lost 16 straight games to Sweeny, including the playoffs. The team’s last win against the Bulldogs came April 28, 2014, but the Roughnecks have swept Sweeny this season since at least their district-title year in 2006.
“As long as I have been here, we had never gotten close except for last year when it was 2-1, but it felt good to break the little curse, or whatever you want to call it,” Johnson said.
Each player has had their triumphant moment this season.
Craig was the hard-luck loser in the March 16 loss to Bay City, who was looking to right its wrongs after a disappointing 2022 campaign. Craig pitched in what Pena deemed his best performance up to that point. His lone mistake was to David Perez, whose two-run double was the deciding factor in a 2-0 loss.
“I left a changeup right down the middle, and of course, they are going to hit it,” Craig said.
That was Columbia’s last loss.
The junior righty bounced back last week against the Blackcats at Renfro Field by allowing one hit over five innings in the ’Necks’ 14-0 run-rule victory.
“I tried something new with my windup, and I talked with PJ before the game, and he told me where I needed to release the ball,” Craig said. “So with the next game against them, I did the same thing because they didn’t hit me well the first time — they had one lucky hit — and this time, nobody scored.
“I was trying to throw off the hitters’ timing because if I go slow once and then speed up and go, they won’t be able to catch up to it, especially if it’s a fastball.”
Craig was clutch the week before against Sweeny in a 1-0 game when he unloaded the bases with a two-out triple to extend the lead to 4-0 in an eventual 4-1 victory.
In that game, Thrasher threw a gem. The senior went a complete game, allowed one unearned run on two hits, struck out six and issued just one walk.
Behind it all is Johnson, who has worked hand-and-hand with the Roughnecks’ 1-2 punch on the mound.
“Our big game, No. 1 pitcher is Tate, but our No. 2 is Brian. He is not far from Tate,” Johnson said. “He has pitched well all season.
The Roughneck catcher has been considered a leader to the younger players.
“Everybody knows they have a purpose. There are a few guys that know that about 50 percent of their at-bats are bunting the ball; they are not kids high in the lineup, trying to hit for power,” Johnson said. “I feel like we have a good bunch.”
Energy has given the team confidence, and it has shown throughout the team’s eight-game win streak. The ’Necks kicked their dugout-screaming talents in gear with a five-run rally in the seventh inning against Brazosport to turn a 2-1 lead into a 7-1 victory and hold off a late B’port rally in a March 24 contest.
“When we played Sweeny the first time, we had just as much energy. When we played Bay City, I think it was during spring break in the middle of the week,” Thrasher said. “We played at 11 o’clock, so we were just waking up. That’s no excuse to lose, but I felt like that was the main reason our energy wasn’t as high, but it seems like we have high energy every game.”
The energy was turned up a notch in the second showdown with Sweeny. The next week against Bay City, the Roughnecks wanted to let the Blackcats know their 2-0 win in March was a fluke, Thrasher said.
“It gives you confidence,” Thrasher said. “When you see everybody else hitting the ball, you’re like, ‘All right, I’m about to go up there and smoke it. Even if you have two outs, when we have two outs, we are just as hyped as if we had zero outs.”
The boys are not short on the ideas of the G-rated things they yell from the dugout. Players will yell random things like “root beer” or “hog rider,” a high-pitch call originating from a brute character in the video game “Clash of Clans” commercials in the mid-2010s.
“We all get everybody dead silent, and the pitcher starts his windup, “hog rider!’” Thrasher said, laughing. “That echoes off the trees, and the pitcher throws a ball every time.”
The boys credited Pena, in what would most likely be his final season as the school’s head baseball coach with his new athletics director and head football job with the Roughnecks. Pena has helped the team with the mental aspect of the game, Johnson said.
Every day before practice, Pena will have the players mentally prep by closing their eyes and visualizing them making plays and thoughts that benefit them and give them the confidence to perform on gameday, Johnson said.
“We can only control what we can,” he said. “If we go out and play baseball, we’ll be fine, and we are a good team now, so I feel like if we go out there and do our own thing and play relaxed, we should be pretty good when it comes to playoffs.
“He keeps us calm. He doesn’t go out there and yell at you in front of everybody. Mistakes are going to happen in baseball; the game isn’t perfect. We understand that he understands that, so we can go out and play, and he’s got our back.”
