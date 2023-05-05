columbia logo

Columbia and Danbury relied on stellar pitching to open the playoff season on the right foot.

The Roughnecks took Game 1 of a Class 4A-Region 4 series Thursday night with a 1-0 victory over Bellville.

’Necks’ starting pitcher Brian Craig threw a complete-game 3-hitter. The junior struck out six and walked two in the win.

The lone score came in the bottom of the second inning.

Craig reached on a one-out error. Blaise Bellards single, and Grant Thrasher reached base safely on an error to load the bases. Courtesy runner Logan Bailey scored on Cole Gotcher’s fielder’s choice.

Game 2 of the series is at 7 p.m. today at Cypress Park.

DANBURY 5, SHEPHERD 1

Gavin Lambert nearly went the distance in the Panthers’ Class 3A-Region 3 bidistrict series opener Thursday night at Cy Lakes High School.

Lambert allowed one unearned run on three hits over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out 10 and walked a pair.

Danbury gave Lambert run support right away with a run in the first frame, followed by a run in frames four through seven.

Max Kroschel led the Panthers with a 3-for-3 night and two RBIs. Ashton Casas and Trent Peltier each drove in a run.

The series resumes today at 7 p.m. Game 3, if needed, will be Saturday at Cy Lakes High School.

NEEDVILLE 4, SWEENY 2

The Bulldogs led 1-0 but could not score enough after that in Thursday’s bidistrict series opener in Needville.

Game 2 and 3, if needed, is tonight in Sweeny.

Kaden Jammer went six innings for Sweeny. He allowed four runs, one earned, on four hits. Holt Blessing drove in a run, and Kaden Hurt recorded two hits.

