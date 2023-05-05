Roughnecks, Panthers take 1st game of bidistrict series From Facts staff reports May 5, 2023 May 5, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Columbia and Danbury relied on stellar pitching to open the playoff season on the right foot.The Roughnecks took Game 1 of a Class 4A-Region 4 series Thursday night with a 1-0 victory over Bellville.’Necks’ starting pitcher Brian Craig threw a complete-game 3-hitter. The junior struck out six and walked two in the win.The lone score came in the bottom of the second inning.Craig reached on a one-out error. Blaise Bellards single, and Grant Thrasher reached base safely on an error to load the bases. Courtesy runner Logan Bailey scored on Cole Gotcher’s fielder’s choice.Game 2 of the series is at 7 p.m. today at Cypress Park.DANBURY 5, SHEPHERD 1Gavin Lambert nearly went the distance in the Panthers’ Class 3A-Region 3 bidistrict series opener Thursday night at Cy Lakes High School.Lambert allowed one unearned run on three hits over 6 2/3 innings. He struck out 10 and walked a pair.Danbury gave Lambert run support right away with a run in the first frame, followed by a run in frames four through seven.Max Kroschel led the Panthers with a 3-for-3 night and two RBIs. Ashton Casas and Trent Peltier each drove in a run.The series resumes today at 7 p.m. Game 3, if needed, will be Saturday at Cy Lakes High School.NEEDVILLE 4, SWEENY 2The Bulldogs led 1-0 but could not score enough after that in Thursday’s bidistrict series opener in Needville.Game 2 and 3, if needed, is tonight in Sweeny.Kaden Jammer went six innings for Sweeny. He allowed four runs, one earned, on four hits. Holt Blessing drove in a run, and Kaden Hurt recorded two hits. Jake Dowling is the sports editor for The Facts. Contact him at 979-237-0161 or by email at jake.dowling@thefacts.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Games And Toys Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesAnti-tax group to push for class-action suit against Brazoria County appraisalsMan attempts suicide in vehicleBrazoswood, Clear Lake suspended8 Wildcats celebrate decisions to play college footballBrazoria sells little red cabooseBrazoria bank robbers sentencedAngleton suspect found hiding in attic, police sayOffice Space: Former Intermedics campus gets rehabbed Federal court dismisses election fraud lawsuit against Brazoria County officialsFACTS' ALL-COUNTY BOYS BASKETBALL: Coaches pay it forward Images CommentedANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Clean energy helps keeps Texas lights on (4)Michael Ramirez toon for April 15, 2023 (3)Brazoria County tax appraisals jump after state says they were too low (3)ACCLAIMS: An iconic food stand's future; a unique egg hunt; ignoring voters' will (3)Jeff Stahler toon for April 11, 2023 (2)BYRON YORK: Bragg keeps promise with indictment (2)Nigerian Americans Seek Co-Sponsors for H.Res.82 and Advocate for the Persecuted in Nigeria (1)Glow-In-The-Dark Easter Egg Hunt (1)Texas Senate passes school library bill (1)GALLERY: District 26-4A Track and Field Championship meet Day 2 (1)COMMENTARY: SNAP work requirements don’t actually get more people working (1)Office Space: Former Intermedics campus gets rehabbed (1)Letter To The Editor for April 18, 2023 (1)School-choice fight isn't over, Abbott says (1)Angleton sends track athletes to area (1)City and Port negotiations may be close to compromise in Freeport (1)Weber tries again on school bills (1)Our Viewpoint: 10 Commandments display in classrooms will not lessen danger (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Business Honor Roll Honor Roll Submission Honor Roll Submission Click Here to Submit Nomination Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Legal Notices 121918-C HUD Project + 2 Sebesta HOME-America VOTING PRECINCT RFPs for Farm-to-Market (FM) PR4192 CORRECTION PR4329 Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.