BAY CITY
Thursday’s District 26-4A baseball game at Bay City came down to one difference between evenly-matched opponents.
The Blackcats got the key hit with runners in scoring position, and Columbia did not, resulting in a 2-0 win for the Blackcats.
The Roughnecks had the bases loaded twice in Thursday’s showdown, including a situation with one out, but Columbia could not get a runner across home plate in the ’Necks’ first shutout loss of the season.
The team stranded 10 runners on base.
“In the last two games, we have struggled with getting that big hit when we have someone in scoring position,” Roughnecks coach Earnest Pena said. “When we need that timely hit, we can’t strike out; we have to find a way to put the ball in play.
“Our approaches at the plate were OK, whereas, on Tuesday, we had really good approaches, but (David) Perez pitched great. I can’t take anything away from him. He did a great job. Every time we have faced him, it has been closed, but we have to do a better job of putting the ball in play with runners in scoring position.”
Bay City starter pitcher David Perez was the other factor.
The senior retired the side in order three times, twice since getting out of a bases-loaded one-out jam in the third inning. The Roughnecks elevated his pitch count, but he also worked the zone to stay ahead of the Columbia hitters.
“He was around the zone all day, but we put the ball in the air too much; a fly ball is much easier to field,” Pena said. “We didn’t capitalize when we had runners in scoring with less than two outs.”
Columbia’s Grant Thrasher began the top of the third inning with a single. After a flyout, Brian Craig was hit by a pitch, and Payton Johnson drew a one-out walk to load the bases. However, Perez got Blaise Bellard to pop out in foul territory, and Fred Kirschner grounded back to Perez, who threw to first base to secure the out and end the threat.
Bay City used that momentum to score the game’s only runs in the bottom of the third.
Anthony Terrazas hit a leadoff single and stole second base to get into scoring position.
“Anytime the other team gets a little bit of momentum, and you can shut the door, that usually translates a little momentum back in your favor,” Bay City coach Jared Hoelscher said. “That was huge, and we definitely capitalized on it.”
Craig, the Columbia starter, got the next two hitters out but walked Ayden Smith, bringing Perez to the plate. Perez took Craig’s first pitch of the at-bat and sent it to the left-field gap, scoring Terrazas and Smith. Perez was tagged out trying to advance to third base.
“Early in the season, his stick was lagging a little bit, he kept working, he kept asking me what he could do to get better and he has just been grinding. He is starting to see the fruits of his labor,” Hoelscher said. “He is doing pretty good right now. He is a good player.”
The Roughnecks continued putting traffic on the basepaths but could not come up with the clutch hit in the final four innings.
Tate Thrasher led the fourth inning with a single, and Roman Garza bunted him to second base. Cole Gotcher reached base safely on an error at first. Grant Thrasher popped out to shortstop, and Hayden Coker grounded out to second base to end the frame.
Columbia loaded the bases for a final time in the seventh, beginning with Grant Thrasher getting a one-out single. Coker drew a walk in the next at-bat to put two runners on and remove Perez off the mound with 100 pitches.
Relief pitcher Keaton Nunez got Craig to strike out but walked Johnson to load the bases. Bellard took Nunez’s 1-2 offering to deep center field, where Terrazas tracked it down for the final out.
Perez finished the day pitching 6 1/3 scoreless innings, scattering four hits, striking out seven and walking two.
“I can’t say enough about David. He’s our No. 1 on the mound for a reason,” Hoelscher said. “Every time he gets on the mound, I have complete confidence we can beat anybody in the state.”
Craig pitched solidly for the Roughnecks, too.
The righty pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on three hits, struck out 11 and walked a pair on 91 pitches.
“That is the best he has looked on the bump this season, and I am happy to see that; I just wish we could have helped him out,” Pena said. “Defensively, we didn’t play bad, they had one big hit, and that was the difference. They had the big hit when we didn’t.
“It stings, especially coming off a big win on Tuesday (against Sweeny), but it’s baseball, and we have another game Tuesday and Friday, so we’ve got to bounce back.”
Tate and Grant Thrasher each batted 2-for-3, and Johnson walked twice for the ’Necks (1-1, 8-7.) Perez batted 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Bay City (2-0, 9-7-1.)
The Roughnecks will host La Marque on Tuesday, and Bay City will travel to Sweeny.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.