Chase Wiley had made 13 3-pointers entering Friday’s District 26-4A game at Brazosport High School.
Then the freshmen went off against the Exporters.
Wiley connected on four 3-pointers in four minutes in the second quarter as No. 10-ranked Iowa Colony knocked down six from downtown in the stanza to build a lead the Exporters could not overcome in Friday’s 70-49 win for the visiting team.
Wiley started the quarter draining three straight 3-pointers — two passes from Kamal Henry in front of the Brazosport bench and the third on a pass from Leon Gravesande — to rush the Pioneers out to a 27-13 lead two minutes into the quarter.
“He shoots the ball pretty solid,” Iowa Colony coach Jay Simon said. “When he gets a good look, it usually goes in, and at one point during the season, he was shooting about 50 percent from the 3-point line.
“He doesn’t take a lot of them, but when he does, they usually go in. We rode that hot hand tonight because we started off rather cold, and he lifted us. We appreciated that.”
Gravesande found Wiley again two possessions later for a 30-17 lead as part of a 12-5 outscoring. Wiley’s sharp shooting became infectious as Jayden Warren got in on the act with a trey, and three possessions later, Aundre Amboree hit Haydon Caston for a 3-pointer for a 36-21 lead with 2:16 to play in the first half.
The string of 3-pointers created an 18-9 outpouring for the Pioneers, who ended the quarter with two free throws and a bucket by Caston to go into halftime with a 40-25 advantage.
“If you look at their stats, their film and talking to their coach, they haven’t shot the ball like that — I haven’t seen a team in high school shoot the ball like that. It’s pretty impressive,” Brazosport coach Travis Pittman said. “We had to adjust, and the guys responded, and after that, it was a great basketball game. It was just that one stretch there, but I am proud of the effort our guys put out there every minute for the entire game. Proud of them.”
It looked like the Pioneers would cruise from there with such a big lead, but the Exporters had other ideas.
The Pioneers opened the second half with four turnovers in six possessions — with Robert Greene’s 3-pointer sandwiched between.
Brazosport took advantage of the miscues with a bucket by Michael Edwards, Savion Lewis two possessions later and two points off an offensive rebound from Khelyn Mitchell to close the deficit to 43-31 with 5:17 to go.
“The guys did a good job on the boards, keeping them off the boards and putting a body on someone,” Pittman said. “Proud of that effort tonight.”
Henry’s 2-pointer pushed the Iowa Colony lead back to 14, but Edwards answered two minutes later with a rebound and used his athleticism to lay the ball in the hoop. Twenty-one seconds later, Edwards banked a two in to close the gap to within 10, 45-35, with 1:58 left to go.
“We know with Savion and Khelyn, those guys can be really good scorers,” Pittman said. “Their shot selection was better and what we have been asking for, and Mike has been our energy guy for the last two years, and anything he provides us past that is great.
“He was in it tonight, and that was fun to watch.”
The 10-point deficit was the closest the Exporters got as Iowa Colony finished the quarter shooting 3-of-4 from the field with a transition two by Amboree and back-to-back buckets by Caston to lead 51-37 entering the fourth quarter.
“With our kids being so young, at times we just kind of float and teams make runs on us here and there,” Simon said, “and then we have to call a timeout to regroup them. With ninth and 10th graders, it is sometimes hard for them to focus. That is what we have been working on this season, being dialed in and focused and not giving up the easy points.”
The Pioneers outscored the Exporters 19-12 in the fourth quarter, with six players scoring at least one point for Iowa Colony.
The Pioneers shot 14-of-30 in the first half and 25-of-61 (40.9 percent) for the game.
“Brazosport did a good job. They kept coming at us, they made that little run and we answered back and kept them at bay,” Simon said. “It was a good thing we shot the ball well, or it would have been a real close game.”
Wiley finished with 12 points, Greene added 10, Caston finished with 14 and Henry had nine.
Edwards put in a team-high 12 points for the Exporters, followed by 10 each from Lewis and Mitchell.
The Pioneers (3-0, 20-2) will have a big showdown Tuesday with No. 12-ranked Stafford (2-0, 17-7) coming to town and first place in the district on the line early in the season.
“I think it has been surprising for myself and the coaching staff with how well these players are coming together,” Simon said. “Obviously, we are ninth and 10th graders, and we just opened up, but I think we have opened a lot of eyes. We have beaten a lot of 6A schools and 5A schools and the kids have been getting after it.
“And they have such high basketball IQs for being so young, and they are gifted in that area where they can pick up the things we are teaching them real quick.”
The Exporters (0-2, 3-14), who opened with a tough district schedule, will travel Tuesday to Columbia (2-1, 7-15). Despite the loss, the Exporters did not look like a 3-14 squad in the bottom of the district Friday night.
“A lot of our games, we’ll have a team go on one run, and we are even the rest of the game. It is about trying to limit that run they have — looking back at it after they made a couple of 3s, should have adjusted, but I didn’t think they were going to keep hitting,” Pittman said. “But we have to win more than one quarter to get the W. We have to go 2-0 next week.”
