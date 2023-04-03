BAY CITY — Friday’s District 26-4A game was supposed to be a rubber match between Blackcats starter David Perez and Brazosport’s Austin Haynes.
It lasted less than two innings, which Perez pulled in the second inning.
Bay City committed seven errors, eventually opening the door for a big rally by the visiting Exporters that handed the Blackcats their first district defeat of the season, 10-2, at Bay City High School.
The Blackcats dropped to 4-1 in district play and 8-5-1 overall, while the Exporters improved to 2-3 and 11-6.
The team did not have a good week of practice, and their performance demonstrated that, with numerous walks and mental mistakes, Bay City coach Jared Hoelscher said.
“I think last game’s performance against La Marque bled over into tonight,” he said.
The Brazosport bats got to Perez early and chased him off the mound after just 37 pitches and 1 1/3 innings.
The Blackcats committed three consecutive errors to open the second inning, and Perez walked Ruben Torres for the game’s first run.
Two at-bats later, Brazosport’s Adrian Lopez’s one-out single drove in a pair to extend Brazosport’s lead to 3-0.
Ashton Wallace replaced Perez and avoided further damage.
Bay City was able to get on the board in the third inning with an RBI single by Perez that scored Austin Beasley, but the night got longer for the Blackcats when Wallace walked three and gave up a two-run single by Ty Brege to push Brazosport’s lead to 5-1 in the top of the fourth inning.
After hits by Elijah Suarez and Joey Davalos and a walk to Kolbe Murray loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth, the Blackcats closed the gap to 5-2 when a pitch hit Blake MacLennan to bring in a run.
From there, it was all Brazosport, as Haynes cruised through the final three innings, facing one over the minimum.
Meanwhile, the Exporters pulled away.
Kaiden Shoemake and Brege reached safely on errors, and Viggo Arechiga’s single scored Shoemake.
Dylan Contreas walked, and two at-bats later, Arechiga and courtesy runner Josh Diaz scored on an error, extending the Exporters’ lead to 8-2.
Arechiga brought two runners home in the top of the seventh to make the final 10-2.
Arechiga finished 2-for-5 and drove in three runs for the Exporters.
Haynes pitched a complete game, allowing two runs, one earned, on four hits, struck out five and walked two on 96 pitches.
“He has done that for us three times already this season, and when he is up, this is typically expected of him,” Brazosport coach Chris Nabors said. “I am proud of the way we fought tonight; we have been preaching during practice about playing a full game, and we did that tonight.”
Wallace pitched four innings in relief, surrendering five runs, two earned, on two hits. He walked seven and struck out six.
Trevor Frazier pitched the final 1 2/3 innings.
Davalos was a bright spot for Bay City. He batted 2-for-2 and walked once.
MacLennan and Perez each drove in a run for the Blackcats.
