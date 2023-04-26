FREEPORT
Every kid dreams of it.
In the bottom of the ninth inning, with the game on the line, you drive in the winning run and celebrate with your teammates, with the fans going wild in the background.
That scenario came true for Kaiden Shoemake.
With Tuesday’s District 26-4A baseball game between Bay City and Brazosport tied at 1 since the second inning, the Exporter junior — down in the count — drove in the winning run with a base hit into the outfield to give the Ships a 2-1 victory at Exporter Field.
“It was a great game,” Shoemake said. “When we came out, our sticks were a little slow, so it was one of those days where we didn’t have as many hits put together, and we left a lot of guys on, but it was a great game.
“Both teams pitched well and executed, but the better team came out on top.”
The Exporters got their first leadoff hit since the fifth inning when Nathan Cruz unloaded relief pitcher Ashton Wallace’s first pitch in the at-bat off the base of the wall in left field for a double to start the ninth inning.
Austin Haynes struck out in the next at-bat, but Cruz managed to advance 90 feet on the dropped third strike and set the stage for Shoemake.
On a 1-1 count, Shoemake’s first hit went toward the right field line, but fouled. Exporter fans cheered, thinking it would at least be a deep enough shot to be a sacrifice fly and drive Cruz home until the ball landed in foul territory.
“I could feel my heart pumping for sure,” he said. “I was down, sitting on something middle away and waiting for him to give me something to put out there.”
Down 1-2, however, Shoemake shot Wallace’s offering over second base and into center field to score the winning run.
“It was perfect, and I couldn’t believe they pitched to him, and I’m glad they did,” Brazosport coach Chris Nabors said. “When the game is on the line, he is going to come through almost every time.”
The walk-off hit ended a nearly three-hour game that saw both starting pitchers continue filling the zone past the seventh inning. The teams combined to strand 20 runners, defensive gems sought to give each team momentum as they came up to bat, just for the other team to snatch that momentum right back. Tuesday’s game ended with an Exporters team exceeding everyone’s expectations with second place in the district standings in sight with two games remaining.
The Ships (7-3, 16-6) host Sweeny today — a game that has been postponed twice because of weather — and wrap up the season Friday at La Marque.
“We are right there with them, and if we can get a good win tomorrow against Sweeny, then we are No. 2 in district, baby,” Shoemake said.
Shoemake didn’t just get the job done with his bat, it started on the mound.
Shoemake entered the top ninth inning in relief of starting Adrian Lopez, facing his second pressure-packed situation in as many games.
Against Columbia in the Exporters’ 5-4 win April 18, Shoemake took the mound after Lopez surrendered a grand slam to make it a one-run game. The Roughnecks brought the winning run to the plate when Shoemake was able to end the game.
A week later, Shoemake opened the inning by allowing a single to Joey Davalos, but a fielder’s choice erased the runner, with Ayden Smith occupying first base. Keaton Nunez walked, and both runners got themselves into scoring position, with Smith at third base with two outs.
The Blackcats (8-3, 14-10-1) made two changes at the top of the lineup, settling with Ramiro Castellano to bat in the leadoff spot against Shoemake, but the Exporter wasted no time deposing the pinch hitter. Shoemake went after him by firing three straight fastballs — the final being a called strike three to end the threat.
“I’m usually the guy that goes in when there is a lot of pressure, like last week against West Columbia,” Shoemake said. “I can handle that kind of pressure, and I grew up that way, and I know how to handle it.”
The Blackcats scored first, thanks to an error.
Wallace singled with one out and stole second two at-bats later with two outs in the frame. Smith's ground ball to second was misplayed by Cruz, allowing Wallace to score from first for the 1-0 Bay City lead.
Nunez kept the inning going with a single to put runners at the corner, but Anthony Terrazas bunted out to Lopez to end the threat.
The Exporters responded in the home half with Dylan Contreras drawing a one-out walk, Lopez singling and Jayden Torres walking to load the bases. Victor Rosales came through with an RBI single to right field, scoring Torres to tie the game.
The Exporters had a chance to put more runs on the board with one out, but Cruz popped into an infield fly rule, and Lopez was easily thrown at home after tagging up at third base to end the inning.
After exchanging runs in the second inning, both pitchers settled down.
Lopez faced five batters over the minimum since the second inning and did not allow a runner to get to third base.
The Blackcats’ best chance was at the top of the fifth inning when Elijah Suarez tried to advance from first to third on Austin Beasley's single to right field, but Torres darted a throw to Shoemake at third base, applying the tag on Suarez to end the inning.
Lopez retired the side in order in the sixth and eighth innings before giving way to Shoemake. Lopez turned in another solid performance with an eight-inning start, scattering eight hits, allowing one unearned run, striking out nine and not allowing a walk on 105 pitches for the no-decision.
“Adrian Lopez is a warrior when he is on the mound,” Nabors said. “I wouldn’t have anyone else on the mound when something is on the line. He has always gone out and given us what we needed in order to win big games.”
The senior Perez also pitched well for the Blackcats.
He got himself out of another bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning when he struck out Haynes and worked around a one-out walk in the seventh to force extra innings. He threw 6 2/3 innings, allowed 1 run on four hits, struck out six and walked six on 108 pitches.
Shoemake finished 2-for-3 and a walk, and Lopez recorded two hits. Cruz, Haynes and Rosales also recorded hits for the Ships.
Suarez led the Bay City offense with a 3-for-4 night.
With its win over Iowa Colony on Tuesday, Columbia (10-2, 18-8) clinched the District 26-4A title. Bay City has one more win than Brazosport, but the Exporters have two games remaining. An Exporter win in each of the next two games or a Bay City loss Friday to Stafford would give B’port the No. 2 seed in the final standings.
“We are focused on going 1-0 tomorrow and seeing where the chips fall after that ball game,” Nabors said.
