FREEPORT — Richard Sincere recently celebrated his son’s first birthday. Three days later, he celebrated another personal milestone.
The Brazosport football coach was introduced Friday afternoon to student-athletes as the campus’ next athletics coordinator and head football coach.
After informing the school’s athletic staff earlier in the day, the school held a mini pep rally that included coaches, school and Brazosport ISD administrators, cheerleaders, the Brazosport band and student-athletes. Junior Toric Goins did the honor of announcing the next head coach from an envelope given to him by former Brazosport ISD football coach Zeke Wintjen.
When the announcement was made, Sincere was swallowed by a swarm of Exporter football players. The excitement was certainly in the air.
“Man, I’m so humble,” Sincere said. “God has been so good to me. I am so grateful and thankful that he has put me in this position and everything about my life. He has steered that path to get me here and prepared me for this.
“I am so overwhelmed because I don’t like attention. I put my head down, and I roll — that’s all I know is just roll. This is exciting to have my family here and have genuine support and love from the administration, the superintendent, assistant superintendent, principals, players, the other coaches, everybody — to have that support; it is an indescribable feeling.”
Sincere becomes the 17th head football coach in Brazosport’s long history from the early 1920s.
“Since I got here to B’port in 2020, I feel like all y’all have been my family, especially the kids that have been here the past three years and even some that just got here last fall,” Sincere said to the students. “I hope y’all know that you can come to me for anything. I’ma support you, I’ll help you out, and I’m going to do everything in my power to help you get where you want to be — not just the football program, but everyone.”
Sincere completed his third year as the special teams and running backs coach on Brazosport’s football team and will go with senior Xavier Butler to Austin next week as he wraps up his duties this season as the Ships head track and field coach.
“Coach Sincere has proven his abilities to build positive relationships with players while also holding them accountable for high expectations on and off the field,” said Brazosport ISD Superintendent Danny Massey in a press release. “Richard Sincere’s personal values, his strong faith and his belief that using athletics as a platform to make players better athletes, better students and better people align perfectly with the mission of Brazosport ISD athletics.”
Sincere takes over for Mark Kanipes, who announced his plans to retire as Brazosport High School’s campus athletics director and head football coach to Brazosport ISD leadership last month. Sincere had worked on Kanipes’ staff for the last three seasons.
Kanipes compiled a 36-59 overall record in his nine seasons as a head coach at Santa Fe and Brazosport, and teams were 235-49 at his previous assistant coaching gigs. He was 21-24 in four seasons with the Exporters, making the playoffs each season.
Sincere previously coached for a year at his alma mater at Galveston Ball, two seasons at Brazoswood and a year at Belton. His first year of coaching started in Columbia under then-AD Brent Mascheck.
Before getting into coaching, Sincere played football at Sam Houston State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 2014.
While playing for the Bearkats, Sincere was a first-team all-American, selected as the Offensive Player of the Year and was chosen as the team’s captain, leading his Bearkats to two national championship games.
However, his last semester at Sam Houston was when he realized he wanted to be a head football coach.
“In my last semester of college, I didn’t participate in spring football because I had an injury,” he said. “So my coaches helped me out, and we had a lot of young players during that spring, so I took on a role of helping and mentoring them and coaching those guys up.
“I was a mediator between my position coach and the young guys, and that’s when I realized I wanted to be a high school head football coach.”
“Coach Sincere has earned the respect of our Exporter players, staff and community during his time at Brazosport High School. I am extremely excited to work closely with him in his new role as head football coach and campus athletic coordinator,” said Brazosport High School Principal Quinton Virgil.
The head coaching position at Brazosport had more than 45 applicants, Brazosport ISD athletics director Jay Zeller said.
“I’m from Galveston, born and raised, and Freeport is similar to Galveston, so that’s why I’m able to connect with the kids and the people in the community,” Sincere said. “It makes it feel like I am at home since the first day I got here in 2020.
“That’s the difference. It is more of an intimate situation here at Brazosport, and to me, that is extremely important. … That sense of community here in the building and outside of the building is important to me.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.