Girls soccer

Class 5A-Region 3 bidistrict

CROSBY (9-3-2)

VS. ANGLETON (16-3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Alvin Shadow Creek High School, Pearland

Tickets: TBA

Class 4A-Region 4 bidistrict

COlumbia (19-3)

at palacios (11-7-2)

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

Where: Palacios High School

Tickets: $5 per person at palaciosathletics.com/event-tickets

Bay City (22-2)

at Iowa Colony (9-11-1)

When: 5 p.m. Friday

Where: Freedom Field,

Iowa Colony

Tickets: $5 at gofan.co

brazosport (11-6-3)

vs. Columbus (17-6-4)

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: Blackcat Stadium, Bay City

Tickets: TBA

Webcast: brazosportisd.net

BOYS SOCCER

Class 5A-Region 3 bidistrict

bAYTOWN LEE (6-7-4)

VS. aNGLETON (13-2-7)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Freedom Field,

Iowa Colony

Tickets: TBA

Class 4A-Region 4 bidistrict

El campo (15-8-1)

at Columbia (13-7-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Griggs Field, Columbia

Tickets: $5 per person at cbisd.com/departments/athletics/purchase_tickets

Brazosport (7-8-3)

at Bay city (16-3-3)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Blackcat Stadium, Bay City

Tickets: online at gofan.co

Webcast: brazosportisd.net.

