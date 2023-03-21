Soccer Playoff Information Mar 21, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Girls soccerClass 5A-Region 3 bidistrictCROSBY (9-3-2)VS. ANGLETON (16-3-1)When: 7 p.m. FridayWhere: Alvin Shadow Creek High School, PearlandTickets: TBAClass 4A-Region 4 bidistrictCOlumbia (19-3)at palacios (11-7-2)When: 6 p.m. ThursdayWhere: Palacios High SchoolTickets: $5 per person at palaciosathletics.com/event-ticketsBay City (22-2)at Iowa Colony (9-11-1)When: 5 p.m. FridayWhere: Freedom Field,Iowa ColonyTickets: $5 at gofan.cobrazosport (11-6-3)vs. Columbus (17-6-4)When: 6:30 p.m. ThursdayWhere: Blackcat Stadium, Bay CityTickets: TBAWebcast: brazosportisd.netBOYS SOCCERClass 5A-Region 3 bidistrictbAYTOWN LEE (6-7-4)VS. aNGLETON (13-2-7)When: 7 p.m. FridayWhere: Freedom Field,Iowa ColonyTickets: TBAClass 4A-Region 4 bidistrictEl campo (15-8-1)at Columbia (13-7-1)When: 7 p.m. FridayWhere: Griggs Field, ColumbiaTickets: $5 per person at cbisd.com/departments/athletics/purchase_ticketsBrazosport (7-8-3)at Bay city (16-3-3)When: 6 p.m. FridayWhere: Blackcat Stadium, Bay CityTickets: online at gofan.coWebcast: brazosportisd.net. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMitchell pleads guilty in Hagan case, will serve 120 days in jail and 10 years probationTHE SCOOP: Couple adding another business in FreeportMotorcycle's speed contributed to West Columbia crash, authorities saidBUDDY SCOTT: Hummingbirds have spiritual meaningsSurfside Beach council eliminates its police oversightPOLICE BEAT: Motor home a total loss; Coast Guard recues boatersBrazosport ISD pauses decision to eliminate SEARCH teachers, says librarians can keep positions6 sent to hospitals after Richwood collisionLake Jackson, California men who didn't know they were family connectPeña rips into city staff over agenda; city manager fires back Images CommentedA Tribute to the Legacy of A.B. Marshall High School (2)Freeport quiero Taco Bell: Council votes for tax abatement for chain (2)BISD cutting high school librarian positions (1)ANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Freight rail can operate more safely (1)GALLERY: Cowboy Mounted Shootout (1)Letter to the Editor for March 16, 2023 (1)Off boarding: Johnson steps down as Brazosport College regent after 25 years (1)BYRON YORK: GOP wants controls on Ukraine spending (1)Michael Ramirez toon for Feb. 22, 2023 (1)Peña rips into city staff over agenda; city manager fires back (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Latest News Living the dog's life: SPCA hosts Slumber Pawty to raise funds for shelter Vernor property annexed HERE TO HELP: Clute resource fair enlightens people to services County commissioners approve multiple hiring requests Sweeny's Lobdell overcomes broken leg in chase for another run to state Barbecue counters childhood cancer AREA ROUNDUP: ’Necks win district opener Ashland Development making progress Online Poll A recent University of Texas at Austin poll asked participants, "What do you think should be the Legislature's K-12 public education priority?" How would you vote? You voted: Curriculum content (what students are taught) Expanding the number of charter schools Facilities and school infrestructure additions and improvements Parental rights Public school financing Public school library materials School safety Treatment of students who are transgender Teacher pay/teacher retention Vouchers, educational savings accounts or other "school choice" initiatives Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Legal Notices “East Levee Exhaust HUD RFP# #M-22-UC-48-023 Evett, + 2 RFP April 17, Pre-bid GARBAGE PICK-UP PR4317 PR4332 Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.