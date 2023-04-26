SOFTBALL PLAYOFF Apr 26, 2023 Apr 26, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BIDISTRICTClass 6A-Region 3Brazoswood (26-5) vs. Shadow Creek (17-15)Best-of-three seriesWhen/Where: Game 1, 7 p.m. Friday at Brazoswood; Game 2, 2 p.m. Saturday at Shadow Creek; Game 3, 7 p.m. Monday (if necessary) at Iowa ColonyTickets: $5Webcast: brazosportisd.net for Games 2 and 3Class 5A-Region 3Angleton (22-10) vs. Barbers Hill (32-2)Best-of-three seriesWhen/Where: Game 1, 6:30 p.m. today at Angleton; Game 2, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Barbers Hill; Game 3 noon Saturday (if necessary) at Deer ParkTickets: N/AClass 4A-Region 4Brazosport (11-6) vs. El Campo (25-7-1)Best-of-three seriesWhen/Where: Game 1 at 5 p.m. today at Palacios; Game 2 follows 30 minutes later; Game 3, 5 p.m. Friday (if necessary) at PalaciosTickets: N/AWebcast: brazosportisd.net for Games 1 and 2Columbia (18-8) vs. Bellville (13-11)One game playoffWhen/Where: 6 p.m. Friday at Bellville High SchoolTickets: FreeSweeny (23-9) vs. Wharton (14-13)Best-of-three seriesWhen/Where: Game 1, 6 p.m. Friday at Wharton; Game 2, 3 p.m. Saturday at Sweeny; Game 3, follows 30 minutes later (if necessary)Tickets: N/AClass 3A-Region 3Danbury (17-14) vs. New Waverly (12-12)Best-of-three seriesWhen/Where: Game 1, 6 p.m. Friday; Game 2, noon Saturday; Game 3, 2 p.m. Saturday (if necessary) at Spendora High SchoolTickets: N/A Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Tennis Games And Toys Recommended for you × Add an entry as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Today's e-Edition Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesFriends and family mourn loss of Angleton woman struck by truckRosewood fire consumes attached garageUPDATES: Sweeny shooting, baker wins big contest, Sweeny ISD OKs sidewalk requestShips walk it off in 9 inningsRosewood fire consumes attached garageBrazoria County tax appraisals jump after state says they were too lowLate run has Brazoswood on verge of clinching postseason berthLook up: Airport Fly-in showcases aircraft to communityLake Jackson woman is flown to hospital after hit and runBrazoswood High students win first place in Houston Rodeo competition Images CommentedANOTHER VIEWPOINT: Clean energy helps keeps Texas lights on (4)Michael Ramirez toon for April 15, 2023 (3)Brazoria County tax appraisals jump after state says they were too low (3)ACCLAIMS: An iconic food stand's future; a unique egg hunt; ignoring voters' will (3)Jeff Stahler toon for April 11, 2023 (2)BYRON YORK: Bragg keeps promise with indictment (2)Glow-In-The-Dark Easter Egg Hunt (1)Texas Senate passes school library bill (1)GALLERY: District 26-4A Track and Field Championship meet Day 2 (1)Letter To The Editor for April 18, 2023 (1)Senate Bill 14, co-sponsored by Sen. Mayes Middleton, whose district includes portions of Brazoria County, would prohibit puberty blockers, hormone therapies and other treatments in youth who identify as transgender for gender transitioning, gender reassignment or gender dysphoria. Should the state prohibit these treatments? (1)DIRTY WORK: Popular Richwood Community Garden needs more helping hands (1)School-choice fight isn't over, Abbott says (1)Angleton sends track athletes to area (1)City and Port negotiations may be close to compromise in Freeport (1)Weber tries again on school bills (1)Our Viewpoint: 10 Commandments display in classrooms will not lessen danger (1) Brazos Monthly Gulf Coast Giants Business Honor Roll Honor Roll Submission Honor Roll Submission Click Here to Submit Nomination Latest News ELECTION Q&A: Lake Jackson voters to choose between experience and new perspective for Position 5 seat ELECTION Q&A: 2 candidates running for West Columbia city council Canon Across America Roadshow exposes people to new imaging equipment Updates: Luby's is still open, Sweeny water woes and Freeport street repair Exporters win 7th straight Softball playoffs kick-off today JENNIFER FINNEY: Avoid common mistakes new business owners make SANDRA SHAW: College president headlines next chamber luncheon Online Poll Which property tax relief method presented in the Texas Legislature do you prefer? You voted: The House Version: Dropping the cap on how much an appraisal value can increase year over year to 5 percent, down from the current 10 percent. The Senate Version: Raising the homestead exemption from the current $40,000 to $70,000, with an additional $20,000 for seniors.. Why can't they do both? Neither will be an effective long-term solution. Vote View Results Back Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Obituaries Get a list of the day’s obituaries, delivered to your inbox every day. Daily Headlines Would you like to receive our daily headlines? Signup today! Brazos Monthly Receive updates on the latest issues of Brazos Monthly. Gulf Coast Giants Receive updates on the latest issues of Gulf Coast Giants. Pulse Magazine Receive updates on the latest issues of Pulse Magazine. Sports Updates Get the latest local and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. The Facts e-Edition Receive updates on the latest issue of The Facts. Today's Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Legal Notices 121918-C Project No. Medical PROFESSIONAL ENGINEERING Audit Services Non-Profit Private The 12th Man Beer Hall & #E-20-UW-48-000 + 2 MONITORING DEBRIS Bulletin
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.