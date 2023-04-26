BIDISTRICT

Class 6A-Region 3

Brazoswood (26-5) vs. Shadow Creek (17-15)

Best-of-three series

When/Where: Game 1, 7 p.m. Friday at Brazoswood; Game 2, 2 p.m. Saturday at Shadow Creek; Game 3, 7 p.m. Monday (if necessary) at Iowa Colony

Tickets: $5

Webcast: brazosportisd.net for Games 2 and 3

Class 5A-Region 3

Angleton (22-10) vs. Barbers Hill (32-2)

Best-of-three series

When/Where: Game 1, 6:30 p.m. today at Angleton; Game 2, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Barbers Hill; Game 3 noon Saturday (if necessary) at Deer Park

Tickets: N/A

Class 4A-Region 4

Brazosport (11-6) vs. El Campo (25-7-1)

Best-of-three series

When/Where: Game 1 at 5 p.m. today at Palacios; Game 2 follows 30 minutes later; Game 3, 5 p.m. Friday (if necessary) at Palacios

Tickets: N/A

Webcast: brazosportisd.net for Games 1 and 2

Columbia (18-8) vs. Bellville (13-11)

One game playoff

When/Where: 6 p.m. Friday at Bellville High School

Tickets: Free

Sweeny (23-9) vs. Wharton (14-13)

Best-of-three series

When/Where: Game 1, 6 p.m. Friday at Wharton; Game 2, 3 p.m. Saturday at Sweeny; Game 3, follows 30 minutes later (if necessary)

Tickets: N/A

Class 3A-Region 3

Danbury (17-14) vs. New Waverly (12-12)

Best-of-three series

When/Where: Game 1, 6 p.m. Friday; Game 2, noon Saturday; Game 3, 2 p.m. Saturday (if necessary) at Spendora High School

Tickets: N/A

